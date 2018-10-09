Cycling
- The Twisted Cross Cyclocross Race is set for Saturday and Sunday at Tondro Pray Bicycle Park in Cedar Falls.
Hosted by the Twisted Spokes race team, the event offers 12 USA Cycling-sanctioned races for men, women and youth ages 9-18. For more information, go online at www.usacycling.org/events# or email race director Joel Mason at joelmason35@gmail.com.
Football
- Drew Brees’ 62-yard touchdown pass to rookie Tre’Quan Smith made him the NFL’s all-time leader in yards passing and sent the New Orleans Saints well on their way to a lopsided 43-19 victory over the mistake-prone Washington Redskins on Monday night.
Brees entered the game needing 201 yards to eclipse Peyton Manning’s previous mark of 71,940 yards. He had 250 yards and two touchdowns by halftime and finished 26 of 29 for 363 yards and three touchdowns. The 39-year-old quarterback, who looks prolific as ever, has yet to throw an interception this season.
- Iowa defensive end Anthony Nelson and cornerback Riley Moss were named Monday by the Big Ten as the conference’s defensive player of the week and freshman of the week, respectively. Nelson matched a career high when he sacked Golden Gophers quarterback Zack Annexstad three times for losses totaling 19 yards during the first half of the Hawkeyes’ 48-31 road victory.
The junior from Urbandale recorded five tackles, including four solo stops and now leads the Big Ten with five sacks on the season. He helped the Hawkeyes hold Minnesota to 86 rushing yards.
Moss, a true freshman from Ankeny Centennial High School, replaced injured Michael Ojemudia in the Hawkeyes’ secondary. Moss counted four solo efforts among his five tackles and intercepted a pair of passes.
- Iowa State freshman quarterback Brock Purdy raked in several national awards following his relief performance in Saturday’s 48-42 win at No. 25 Oklahoma State. Purdy was 18 of 23 passing for 318 yards and four touchdowns and ran for 84 yards and another score. He was named CBS Sports National Freshman of the Week, Big 12 Newcomer of the Week, Star of the Week by the Manning Award and a Davey O’Brien Award Great 8 performer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.