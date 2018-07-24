Golf
- The Waterloo Junior Golf Association will celebrate its 2018 season Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at Palmer’s Family Fun on Airline Highway.
Palmer’s features miniature golf, go-carts, a driving range, batting cages and laser tag while the WJGA will provide beverages and cookies. The event is free to WJGA members. Friends and relatives are invited at a cost of $9 each.
Volleyball
- Cedar Valley Catholic Schools will host a youth volleyball camp in late July and early August.
The Middle School Tune Up camp is July 30-Aug. 3 for players in grades 6-8. Cost is $20 per camper, and the sessions are from 5:30-6:30 p.m. each day.
Contact Hanna Nuss at nuss.hanna@gmail.com for more information, or go online at www.cvcatholic.org/cvcspack to register.
Wrestling
- Former Waterloo East High School standout and Northern Iowa recruit Tyrell Gordan earned a pair of All-America finishes last week at the USA Wrestling Fargo Nationals in Fargo, N.D.
Gordon, who was a Greco-Roman All-American in 2017, took sixth in freestyle and third in Greco. He is the first double placewinner in Waterloo East history at the prestigious event.
In the girls’ division, East student Jayden Bentley took fifth in freestyle.
eSports
- Hawkeye Community College has named Joshua Myers as the head coach for its new eSports program, which will begin competition this fall.
Myers has more than 11 years of competitive gaming experience and was ranked among the top players nationally in the real-time strategy game Warcraft III as a teenager.
He has coached League of Legends for three years, streaming his diamond-ranked matches and founded themissingward.com, a fan-run website chronicling League of Legends play. Myers also runs a Legends Discord server that provides voice and chat communication for gamer.
