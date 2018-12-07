Football
- Iowa State freshman linebacker Mike Rose has been named to the Athletic's Freshman all-America team, the national outlet announced Thursday.
The Brecksville, Ohio native started every game in 2018, and recorded 68 tackles, fourth on the team. He also had nine tackles for loss, ranking second among all freshman in the FBS.
- Iowa sophomore A.J. Epenesa has been named one of the five finalists for the Polynesian Player of the Year, announced the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Thursday.
Epenesa joins Alohi Gilman of Notre Dame, Dru Samia of Oklahoma, Tua Tagovailoa of Alabama and John Ursua of Hawaii.
Epenesa recorded 20 solo tackles and 15 assists tackles while tying for the Hawkeye lead with 9 1/2 sacks. He also had 15.5 tackles for loss.
