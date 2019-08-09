AMES — It takes special players to build and bestow the culture that helps a downtrodden college football program become a consistent winner.
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell has pointed to several during his first three years with the Cyclones including Joel Lanning, Kyle Kempt, David Montgomery and Brian Peavy.
During preseason media day in early August, Campbell singled out a current Iowa State player whose impact sets him apart.
“Ray Lima,” said Campbell. “Our staff gets a lot of credit for why this program has turned. He’s the entire reason the culture of this football program has turned ... who he is, what he is, what he stands for.
“He’s a guy who has made me a better person, taught me the right way to lead.”
Lima, a 6-foot-3, 305-pound senior defensive lineman from Los Angeles who played one season at El Camino Community College, hasn’t racked up gaudy statistics since stepping into the lineup two years ago. He has 59 career tackles and eight tackles for loss in 21 starts. Yet he makes the people around him more productive, and he delivers in key moments.
“Statistically, it’s not going to jump off the screen that Ray Lima’s this and this and this,” said Campbell. “But on fourth and one or third and one in the most critical moments in the biggest games we’ve played here, Ray Lima has been outstanding.”
Lima also delivers in different ways beyond the game-day field.
“He’s been a huge reason why Iowa State football is where it is,” Campbell continued. “Humility is the first word that comes to the table. I’ll say this and you guys will go interview Ray and Ray won’t tell you anything. His humility and character and ability to serve others is really, really powerful.”
Sure enough, Lima deflected any discussion of his impact as a leader for the Cyclones.
“It’s more all of us,” he said quietly. “I can’t take any credit for that. It’s really Campbell kind of giving us the vision and letting us players lead from the point that we can make our own decisions.
“All our guys really bought into the ‘us’ mentality and kind of losing our egos and doing things for ourselves.”
Lima does acknowledge some personal growth during his time at Iowa State.
“The first year I was here I was running around with my head off not really knowing what was going on,” he noted. “I think now, just being older and kind of going through the process the last three years, I just want to be a guy who’s known to serve others, whatever I have to do if it’s playing or sitting on the sidelines helping a younger guy who’s getting in to play with what he has to look at.”
Lima is part of a dynamic group on the defensive line. Preseason all-Big 12 senior JaQuan Bailey is at one end. Enyi Uwazurike is back on the other side. Matt Leo and Zach Petersen add quality depth.
On the inside, Jamahl Johnson is the perfect complement to Lima when the Cyclones play a four-man front.
“I’m proud of that guy,” said Lima. “He’s a great personality. He loves his teammates. He loves our guys. I’m happy to see him rewarded on the field and all that stuff.”
Campbell appreciates what the 6-0, 300-pound Johnson brings to the mix, as well.
“Ray just being the starter on that sometimes overshadows how critical Jamahl Johnson has been to the success of our football program,” said Campbell. “That entire d-line room, now it’s not about who gets the credit. It’s about preparing and challenging themselves and challenging each other to be prepared for the moment, and Jamahl’s done that.
“Great players are going to lead, but great players are teaching our young players what it’s like to work hard, be prepared for the moment and understand what their accountability is.”
Meanwhile, Iowa State’s defense has high expectations for the 2019 season. Eight starters and 10 key players return from a unit that ranked at the top of the Big 12 in many statistical categories.
“We’re trying to be the best we can be,” said Lima. “I think everybody wants to be on point to the point where they don’t want to let each other down. If that means going in and watching film for an extra hour or working on that technique an hour after practice, those are the expectations we have for each other, not for our own glory but just because we know when the team is called upon it’s going to take all 11.”
