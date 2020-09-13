Life at 40-plus: Brady vs Brees is tastiest of NFL matchups

Chicago at DetroitDoes anyone outside of the Windy City and Motor City expect much from these teams? Does anyone inside those metropolises expect much?

The Lions need a strong record to give coach Matt Patricia some job security. The Bears need a solid season to give QB Mitchell Trubisky the same. At least Chicago has a solid defense.

The Bears are 4-0 under coach Matt Nagy against Patricia.

Indianapolis at JacksonvillePhilip Rivers’ debut with the Colts, who have made some intriguing offseason moves as they try to keep up with Houston and Tennessee in the AFC South. Rivers comes off a poor season and should get a lot more help in Indy. He’s 7-2 in nine starts and has 24 touchdown passes and five interceptions against the Jaguars.

HELP! is probably the byword for the collapsing, uh, rebuilding Jaguars. Jacksonville revamped its roster by getting rid of huge salaries (Nick Foles, Calais Campbell, A.J. Bouye, Marcell Dareus) while becoming younger. Only four players are 30 or older.

