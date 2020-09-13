Life at 40-plus: Brady vs Brees is tastiest of NFL matchups

Life at 40. Well, 41 and 43.
How sweet it can be.
In the first matchup of 40-plus quarterbacks in NFL annals, during one of the most anticipated openers the league has seen — though it won’t be seen by fans at the Superdome because of the coronavirus pandemic — Tom Brady makes his Buccaneers debut against that youngster Drew Brees and the Saints.
For now, all those doubts about the NFL actually starting on time can be shoved aside as the sporting world savors these two QB codgers. They are the top two in yards and TDs passing, and it’s the first game since 1998 (Dan Marino and John Elway) featuring the 1-2 career yards passing leaders.
The matchup brought Brees back — way back.
“It makes me remember back to 1999 when we played against each other in college,” he said. “The Boilermakers traveled up to the Big House (Michigan Stadium). Unfortunately, that one didn’t end too well for us, but I think, little did we know, we would have the opportunities that we’ve had in the NFL. I’m sure I speak for both of us when I say that, I think we both pinch ourselves, the blessing and the opportunity to be able to play this long, play for so many great teams and with so many great players.”
Brady stuck to the cliches, uh, basics.
“I’m just happy to be playing and excited for the game this Sunday,” Brady said. “We’ve got a great opponent. Drew’s an incredible quarterback. We know they’ve got a great offense, but they’ve got a really talented defense, a lot of good young players, a lot of good veteran players. It’s a good mix. It’s a really sound scheme, so it’s going to be a great football game.”
The season opened Thursday night in Kansas City with the familiar sight of Patrick Mahomes effortlessly leading the Chiefs up and down the field. The Super Bowl MVP threw for 211 yards and three touchdowns, Clyde Edwards-Helaire ran through the rain for 138 yards and another score, and the Chiefs began defense of their first championship in 50 years by beating the Houston Texans 34-20.
Dallas at Los Angeles RamsWelcome to Sofi Stadium, Stan Kroenke’s billion-dollar palace where the Rams and Chargers will call home. The fans will be at home because of COVID-19, and look for huge TV ratings for this prime-time affair.
The Cowboys bring what looks like an all-world offense of RB Zeke Elliott, QB Dak Prescott, WR Amari Cooper and a stout line. They also bring a questionable defense that must provide a staunch pass rush to succeed.
LA keeps spending lots of money on stars (cornerback Jalen Ramsey is the latest), but also sent away one of its biggest (running back Todd Gurley).
Chicago at DetroitDoes anyone outside of the Windy City and Motor City expect much from these teams? Does anyone inside those metropolises expect much?
The Lions need a strong record to give coach Matt Patricia some job security. The Bears need a solid season to give QB Mitchell Trubisky the same. At least Chicago has a solid defense.
The Bears are 4-0 under coach Matt Nagy against Patricia.
Indianapolis at JacksonvillePhilip Rivers’ debut with the Colts, who have made some intriguing offseason moves as they try to keep up with Houston and Tennessee in the AFC South. Rivers comes off a poor season and should get a lot more help in Indy. He’s 7-2 in nine starts and has 24 touchdown passes and five interceptions against the Jaguars.
HELP! is probably the byword for the collapsing, uh, rebuilding Jaguars. Jacksonville revamped its roster by getting rid of huge salaries (Nick Foles, Calais Campbell, A.J. Bouye, Marcell Dareus) while becoming younger. Only four players are 30 or older.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
