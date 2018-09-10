Golf
- South Hills Golf Course head PGA professional
- Monte Meyer
- has been named the 2018 Iowa PGA Professional of the Year.
The Golf Professional of the Year Award is the highest honor paid to an Iowa PGA golf professional.
“I am completely humbled by receiving this year’s Iowa PGA Professional of the year award,” said Meyer. “I feel this award should be shared equally between my family, staff and the thousands of Cedar Valley golfers I have been fortunate enough to serve these past 28 years.”
Meyer has been a PGA Member for 28 years. He started his career as an Assistant Professional in 1989 at the Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course in Waterloo. He served in that position for two years before becoming the head professional at South Hills Golf Course in 1991. He is known throughout the Iowa PGA Section for his success in growing the game of golf and keeping people engaged in the game.
“I’ve always thought he (Meyer) has done a great job promoting junior golf at his facility,” said Iowa PGA Member, Sean McCarty. “I know our other Golf Professionals in our Section have a lot of respect for Monte, especially with everything he has done for golf.”
Volleyball
- For the second-straight week, Iowa State libero
- Hali Hillegas
- has been named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday. The award is Hillegas’ second of the season and her first repeat win of her career and eighth overall.
Hillegas and Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week Yossiana Pressley of Baylor become the sixth and seventh players in conference history to win at least 10 weekly conference awards in their careers. The Charles City native’s eighth DPOW win moves her past former Cyclone All-American libero Caitlin Nolan (2012-15) for fourth in Big 12 history for most career Defensive Player of the Week awards.
Football
- Nebraska quarterback
- Adrian Martinez
- is day-to-day with a right knee injury and it might be close to game time Saturday until it is known if he can play against Troy.
Martinez was hurt on a short run with about 4 minutes left in the 33-28 loss to Colorado. Coach Scott Frost wouldn’t disclose details about the injury Monday other than saying Martinez didn’t sustain ligament damage.
“We got about as good a news off the examination as we could have gotten,” Frost said. “He’s a little sore but doing a lot better today than I expected, and I don’t think it will be very long.”
Sophomore walk-on Andrew Bunch will have his practice repetitions increased this week in case he’s needed to start against the Trojans (1-1). True freshman walk-on Matt Masker would be Bunch’s backup.
