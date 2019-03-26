Football
Roger Goodell
- laid down the law, and the owners readily changed NFL rules on reviewing pass interference, whether flagged or not.
As the league concluded its spring meeting one day early, the owners passed by a shockingly overwhelming 31-1 margin that interference can be challenged by coaches and reviewed by officials next season.
Owners voted on a one-year trial basis to include those often-controversial penalties in the officiating replay review system. Coaches still will have two challenges per game, and in the final two minutes of a half or fourth quarter or for all of overtime, the replay official can order a review of offensive or defensive pass interference.
The major change — owners traditionally have been highly reluctant to include any penalties in the replay process — stems from an egregious missed call in the NFC championship game that likely led to the Rams making the Super Bowl and the Saints falling short.
- New England Patriots owner
Robert Kraft
- now says he wants his misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution charge tried by a jury, not a judge.
Kraft’s attorneys filed a court notice Tuesday also waiving his arraignment, which had been scheduled for Thursday. His lawyers also reiterated his not guilty plea, which he made last month.
Basketball
- An Ohio man has made history with a March Madness bracket that’s perfect through 48 games on the NCAA.com’s “Bracket Challenge,” according to the NCAA.
Gregg Nigl of Columbus told The Columbus Dispatch he almost didn’t fill out his bracket last week, saying he was home sick just hours before the deadline. But he felt bad about not entering a bracket in his friend’s tournament group.
Instead, he correctly predicted every game through the first two rounds of the 2019 NCAA tournament.
The NCAA bracket tracker says the bracket is the only perfect one remaining across all major online bracket games, including Yahoo, ESPN, CBS, Fox, Sports Illustrated and the NCAA’s own contest. It’s the longest streak of correct bracket picks, breaking the reported record of 39 games, which happened in 2017.
The NCAA says the odds of a perfect bracket are 1 in 9.2 quintillion — so bettors, take the under.
- Nebraska fired seventh-year coach
Tim Miles
- on Tuesday, and athletic director Bill Moos said he’s spoken with former Iowa State and Chicago Bulls coach
Fred Hoiberg
- to gauge his interest in the job.
Moos announced the firing two days after the Huskers finished a 19-17 season with an 88-72 loss to TCU in the second round of the NIT.
Miles was 116-114 overall and 52-76 in Big Ten regular-season games. Nebraska was 10th or lower in the conference in five of Miles’ seven years.
Asked about Hoiberg’s level of interest, Moos said: “I don’t really have a true answer on that yet.”
Baseball
- Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder
Steven Souza Jr.
- will require season-ending knee surgery to repair multiple tears in his left knee after being injured Monday night.
Souza slipped on home plate and his left leg jammed into the ground during an exhibition against the Chicago White Sox. The Diamondbacks said Tuesday he has a torn ACL, a torn lateral collateral ligament, a partial tear of his left posterior cruciate ligament, and a tear of his posterior lateral capsule.
Soccer
Christian Pulisic
- became the youngest American to score 10 international goals, then limped off with a quadriceps injury during the United States’ 1-1 exhibition tie against South American champion Chile on Tuesday night, a result that denied Gregg Berhalter’s bid to become the first American coach to win his first four games.
Pulisic scored in the fourth minute, bursting toward goal, running onto a one-touch pass from Gyasi Zardes and beating goalkeeper Gabriel Arias from just inside the penalty area. At 20 years, 189 days, Pulisic broke the American mark to double digits set in October 2010 by Jozy Altidore at 20 years, 337 days. Goalkeeper Ethan Horvath had cleared the ball to Zardes at midfield.
