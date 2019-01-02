Pro wrestling
- Eugene "Mean Gene" Okerlund, whose deadpan interviews of pro wrestling superstars like "Macho Man" Randy Savage, The Ultimate Warrior and Hulk Hogan made him a ringside fixture in his own right, has died. He was 76.
World Wrestling Entertainment announced Okerlund's death on its website Wednesday. Okerlund's son, Tor Okerlund, told The Associated Press that his father died early Wednesday at a hospital in Sarasota, Florida, near his home in Osprey, Florida, with his wife, Jeanne, by his side.
Tor Okerlund said his father, who had undergone three kidney transplants, fell a few weeks ago "and it just kind of went from bad to worse."
Okerlund started as an interviewer in the Minneapolis-based American Wrestling Association. He moved to WWE — then the World Wrestling Federation — in 1984 and hosted several shows, including "All-American Wrestling," ''Tuesday Night Titans" and "Prime Time Wrestling." Besides being the company's lead locker room interviewer, he also provided ringside commentary.
Former wrestler and ex-Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura, who wrestled as "The Body," dubbed Okerlund "Mean Gene."
Ventura told the Minneapolis Star Tribune on Wednesday that in an interview he "laughingly called him 'the Mean Gene Hot Air Machine,' and the 'Mean Gene' stuck."
Football
- Houston hired West Virginia's Dana Holgorsen as its coach Wednesday, ending his eight-year run with the Mountaineers.
Holgorsen was 61-41 and 33-30 in the Big 12 as he helped guide West Virginia through the transition from the Big East. Houston competes in the American Athletic Conference, which was formed from the remnants of Big East football after it was torn apart by realignment earlier this decade.
Holgorsen spent two seasons as Houston's offensive coordinator in 2008-09, when it was in Conference USA, before serving a season in the same position under Mike Gundy at Oklahoma State in 2010.
Houston fired coach Major Applewhite on Sunday after two underwhelming seasons. Applewhite, who took a school-friendly deal in 2016 to replace Tom Herman, went 15-11.
- Mike Tomlin doesn't want to say Antonio Brown bailed on the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The longtime head coach is not ruling it out either.
The star wide receiver went radio silent in the days before the team's regular-season finale against Cincinnati last Sunday, in essence abandoning the club in what Tomlin described as its "darkest hour."
Though Brown did make a cameo appearance on the sideline — rocking a fur coat — as the Steelers edged the Bengals, he vanished before the final gun and did not show up on Monday for exit interviews and to clear out his locker.
Hockey
- Canada and Sweden tumbled out of the world junior hockey title chase in stunning quarterfinal collapses, while the United States advanced to the semifinals Wednesday night.
Canada fell 2-1 to Finland in overtime after giving up the tying goal in the final minute of regulation and missing a penalty shot early in the extra period. Earlier, Sweden dropped a 2-0 decision to Switzerland in Victoria.
The Americans beat the Czech Republic 3-1 in Victoria to set up a semifinal against the winner of the late quarterfinal between Group A winner Russia and Slovakia.
Josh Norris, Noah Cates and Alexander Chmelevski scored for the United States, and Cayden Primeau made 18 saves. U.S. star Jack Hughes had an assist in his return after missed three straight round-robin games with an undisclosed injury. Martin Kaut scored for the Czech Republic.
