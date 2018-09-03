Football
- The war of words between Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and former Wolverines receiver Braylon Edwards is heating up.
Harbaugh, upset Edwards posted a negative tweet about two U-M players during Saturday's 24-17 loss at Notre Dame, fired back at Monday's news conference.
Edwards, now a college football analyst, was suspended indefinitely Monday by the Big Ten Network for "a violation of the network's social media guidelines."
"I was disappointed that a member of the Big Ten Network would choose to attack the character of two of our players," said Harbaugh, whose program dropped its 17th consecutive road game to a ranked opponent, a streak dating to 2006.
"If somebody wants to attack the character of anybody on the ball club, come after me."
Edwards' tweet Saturday night, which was later deleted, was directed at U-M center Cesar Ruiz and transfer quarterback Shea Patterson: "Ruiz is weak, line is weak, shea is scared, (expletive) Michigan offense is so predictable.....Michigan football is sadly one thing......Trash," Edwards wrote.
- Colin Kaepernick has a new deal with Nike, even without having a job in the NFL.
Kaepernick's attorney, Mark Geragos, made the announcement on Twitter, calling the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback an "All American Icon" and crediting attorney Ben Meiselas for getting the deal done. Kaepernick also posted a Nike ad featuring his face and wrote: "Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything. (Hashtag) JustDoIt"
Kaepernick already had a deal with Nike that was set to expire, but it was renegotiated into a multi-year deal to make him one of the faces of Nike's 30th anniversary "Just Do It" campaign, according to a person familiar with the contract. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because Nike hasn't officially announced the contract.
The source says Nike will feature Kaepernick on several platforms, including billboards, television commercials and online ads.
- The Super Bowl MVP gets the first start of the season.
Nick Foles will be under center when the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles host the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night.
Coach Doug Pederson made the announcement on Monday, one day after a testy exchange with reporters in which he insisted he wanted to wait before ruling out Carson Wentz.
"In the best interest of everything about the football team and this decision, Nick Foles is the starter Week 1," said Pederson.
Wentz still hasn't been medically cleared for contact as he comes back from surgery last December to repair two torn ligaments in his left knee. Foles was spectacular in the playoffs and helped Philadelphia defeat New England 41-33 to win the franchise's first NFL title since 1960.
Baseball
- This trade was too good for Joey Votto to turn down.
The Cincinnati Reds star first baseman spotted a fan sitting along the first base line Monday at PNC Park wearing a T-shirt that read "Votto for President." It was from a Nike promotional campaign in 2012 and Votto hadn't kept any of the shirts.
Votto got the shirt, but wound up with little else, shut down by Trevor Williams and the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-1.
In the middle of the fourth inning, Votto walked over to the fan and asked for the shirt, offering an autographed jersey in return. The man agreed and the suddenly bare-chested fan and Votto exchanged first bumps along with Labor Day gifts.
"I was trying to find (the T-shirt) for a while and I was excited to see if I could trade a jersey for a shirt and he obliged," Votto said.
"He was willing to take his shirt off in the middle of the stands and thanks to him for being willing to do that," he said.
