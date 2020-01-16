Leading off

Football
- Drew Rosenhaus is breaking up with Antonio Brown.
The agent who’s stood by the former All-Pro receiver amid his numerous off-field conflicts and incidents over the past year and change conditionally cut ties with his client Thursday, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.
The move comes a couple of days after Brown’s dispute with the mother of some of his children went viral. In a video Brown posted to Instagram, he can be heard yelling profanities at the woman and police who responded to the scene of the disturbance at his Florida residence.
It’s far from the only time Brown has made news in recent months. Last March, the Steelers traded him to the Oakland Raiders after he skipped practices before the team’s 2018 season finale and his relationship with teammates including quarterback Ben Roethlisberger soured.
The Raiders, likewise, cut Brown before the start of the 2019 season following his confrontation with general manager Mike Mayock.
He then signed with the New England Patriots and played one game for them before they, too, cut him after a sexual misconduct lawsuit was filed against him Sept. 10.
He has been out of football since, occasionally lashing out at the league and critics on social media. He’s also released music, worked out for the New Orleans Saints and publicly sought a boxing match with YouTuber Logan Paul.
Now, it seems, even his agent has had enough of the erratic behavior.
Baseball
- George Springer, the World Series MVP of the tainted 2017 Houston Astros, and the team settled on a $21 million, one-year contract Thursday.
Springer had asked for $22.5 million in salary arbitration last week and the Astros offered $17.5 million, making the settlement $1 million over the midpoint. He made $12.15 million last year.
The 30-year-old outfielder set career highs last season, hitting 39 home runs with 96 RBIs while batting .292. He was an All-Star for the third straight season.
- Carlos Beltrán, called out on a curveball again.
So for the second time since they last threw a pitch, the New York Mets are in the market for a new manager.
Sign of the times.
Beltrán's 2 1/2-month tenure as Mets manager ended Thursday before he spent a single game on the bench, the latest fallout from the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal that has rocked Major League Baseball.
The Mets announced the decision in a news release, saying Beltrán and the team “agreed to mutually part ways.” The move came two days after Boston cut ties with manager Alex Cora, who was Houston’s bench coach in 2017 when Beltrán played for the Astros.
A day before that, manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were fired by Houston soon after they were suspended for the 2020 season by Commissioner Rob Manfred for their roles in the cheating scheme.
Next to fall was Beltrán, the only Astros player mentioned by name Monday when MLB issued its findings from an investigation into the club’s conduct. No players were disciplined, but the nine-page report said Beltrán was among the group involved in the team's illicit use of electronics to pilfer signs during Houston's run to the 2017 World Series championship.
“Over my 20 years in the game, I’ve always taken pride in being a leader and doing things the right way, and in this situation, I failed,” Beltran said in a statement issued through agent Dan Lozano.