Leading off

Football

Drew Rosenhaus is breaking up with Antonio Brown.

The agent who’s stood by the former All-Pro receiver amid his numerous off-field conflicts and incidents over the past year and change conditionally cut ties with his client Thursday, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

The move comes a couple of days after Brown’s dispute with the mother of some of his children went viral. In a video Brown posted to Instagram, he can be heard yelling profanities at the woman and police who responded to the scene of the disturbance at his Florida residence.

It’s far from the only time Brown has made news in recent months. Last March, the Steelers traded him to the Oakland Raiders after he skipped practices before the team’s 2018 season finale and his relationship with teammates including quarterback Ben Roethlisberger soured.

The Raiders, likewise, cut Brown before the start of the 2019 season following his confrontation with general manager Mike Mayock.

He then signed with the New England Patriots and played one game for them before they, too, cut him after a sexual misconduct lawsuit was filed against him Sept. 10.