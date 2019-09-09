Football
- Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill returned to Kansas City from Jacksonville on Monday but his playing status isn’t known, coach Andy Reid said.
“We’ll have to see how he’s doing, and monitor things during the week,” Reid said.
Hill was carted off the field late in the first quarter of Sunday’s 40-26 Chiefs victory over the Jaguars. He had been tackled by Jags cornerback Jalen Ramsey after an 8-yard reception. Ramsey landed his body weight on Hill.
Hill was taken to Baptist Medical Center. Chiefs trainer Rick Burkholder said Hill sustained a “sternoclavicular joint injury” and the purpose of the hospital visit was to reduce the dislocation of the injury.
Surgery won’t be necessary, but no timetable for his return has been determined, or at least announced.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Chiefs’ options include Hill missing some games to an injured reserve designation that means Hill would miss eight games.
- Alabama officials have found an opponent they can't beat: The September heat.
University President Stuart R. Bell and athletic director Greg Byrne issued a joint statement Monday complaining that the Southern Miss game on Sept. 21 has been set for 11 a.m. Central. The Crimson Tide just held a sparsely attended game against New Mexico State with a mid-afternoon kickoff and temperatures of about 95 degrees.
The statement says Alabama has played more nonconference day games at home in September since 2014 than any other SEC team. Byrne and Bell say they've "had a number of conversations with" Southeastern Conference officials.
The game is set to be televised on either ESPN or ESPN2.
Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said earlier Monday he hopes the administration will keep trying to get such games scheduled at different times.
- USC athletic director Lynn Swann has resigned after three tumultuous years atop one of the nation’s most prestigious athletic departments.
Swann signed his letter of resignation on Monday, just two weeks into USC’s football season. Dave Roberts, a special advisor to USC President Carol Folt who previously served as vice president of athletics compliance, will step in as interim athletic director.
In a letter announcing Swann’s choice to step down, Folt called him “a leader on and off the field at USC for nearly five decades.”
“He will forever be a valued member of the Trojan family,” Folt wrote.
A former Trojans football star and Hall of Fame receiver with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Swann faced criticism at points throughout his short tenure.
- The Jacksonville Jaguars have acquired quarterback Josh Dobbs in a trade with Pittsburgh, giving them a backup while Nick Foles recovers from a broken collarbone.
The Jaguars gave up their fifth-round pick in the 2020 draft for Dobbs, who was in his third season with the Steelers. He was a fourth-round selection in 2017.
Dobbs, who has played in five career games, will back up rookie Gardner Minshew. Minshew completed 22 of 25 passes for 275 yards, with two touchdowns and an interception, in his NFL debut Sunday.
Minshew replaced Foles in the first quarter and completed 88% of his passes, becoming the most accurate single-game passer in Jaguars history (minimum 25 attempts). His completion percentage also was the highest for any player with at least 15 pass attempts making his NFL debut.
Foles broke his left clavicle on Jacksonville's 10th offensive play of the season. He was hit and landed on while throwing a 35-yard TD pass to DJ Chark.
The Jaguars placed Foles on injured reserve Monday. If he is designated to return, which is what the team expects, Foles would be eligible to return to practice in late October and would be eligible to play in Week 11 at Indianapolis.
Baseball
- Former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz had a chance to thank his adoring fans at Fenway Park exactly three months after he was shot in the back while in his native Dominican Republic.
In his first public appearance since June 9, when he was seriously injured in a Santo Domingo nightclub, Ortiz threw out the first pitch before the Red Sox played the New York Yankees.
Ortiz took a microphone on the pitcher's mound and thanked the fans for their prayers and support after he threw the pitch to Jason Varitek, a catcher and teammate on Boston's 2004 and '07 championship clubs.
"I want to thank all of you for all the prayers," he said. "I really appreciate it. Thank you very much. I want to thank my former teammates for being there for me. So, a lot of them came home to check up on my boy. Also, I want to thank the Yankees, a lot of my boys over there and checked up on Big Papi. Thank you very much, appreciate it. CC (Sabathia), (Edwin) Encarnación. Thank you very much. God bless you all. Go Sox."
Wearing a white No. 34 home jersey with black slacks, he entered the field to a rousing ovation. When the game started, he took a seat in the first row, right next to Boston's dugout, giving his jersey to a young boy seated a few rows back in the first inning.
The 43-year-old Ortiz, the 2013 World Series MVP on Boston's championship team, was shot in the back by a hired gunman who drove up on a motorcycle and fired at close range, hitting him in the torso, police said. They said the intended target was another man.
- Los Angeles Angels slugger Mike Trout has undergone a cryoablation procedure to alleviate pain in his right foot.
Angels manager Brad Ausmus described the procedure as relatively minor Monday night.
Trout wasn't in the Angels' lineup for the second straight game when they opened a homestand against Cleveland. Ausmus says he could return later in the series.
Trout has been bothered by nerve pain in his foot for several weeks, but has largely played through it. The cryoablation procedure uses extreme cold to essentially deaden the tissue around the irritated nerve.
Trout is batting .291 with an AL-leading 45 homers and 104 RBIs. His .438 on-base percentage leads the majors.
