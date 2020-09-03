Leading off

Cross Country
- Two Wartburg College alumni and community leaders in the Madison, Wis., area will be recognized with the naming of the Knights’ soccer field.
The Wartburg College Board of Regents recently approved the naming of Salzwedel Field to recognize Jack and Sarah Salzwedel, both 1982 graduates. Their son, Sam, is a sophomore who plays soccer for the Knights, and their two older sons, Luke and Tyler, 2013 and 2015 graduates, also played.
“A few years ago, we attended a summer concert that was held on the soccer field, and at that time, we thought that the stadium could use an upgrade,” said Salzwedels. “Now, seeing the effort to improve many of the sports facilities, we can be proud of the practice fields, the soccer pitch, the baseball field, the softball diamond — all of these are worthy of the upgrades.”
The Salzwedels made the $750,000 challenge gift that spurred completion of the Outdoor Athletic Facilities project. Jack is the chair and CEO of American Family Insurance, and Sarah serves on various boards in the greater Madison area.
Football
- Northern Iowa had six players named to the Stats Perform preseason all-American team.
Defensive end Elerson Smith was named to the first team, while Isaiah Weston, Spencer Brown, Jared Brinkman and Omar Brown were second team selections.
Linebacker Bryce Flater was a third-team pick.
- Wartburg College senior JoJo McNair was named to the D3football.com preseason all-American team.
A second-team pick last year, McNair, a three-time American Rivers first-team all-conference selection, was named to the third team.
