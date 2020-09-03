Leading off

Cross Country

The Wartburg College Board of Regents recently approved the naming of Salzwedel Field to recognize Jack and Sarah Salzwedel, both 1982 graduates. Their son, Sam, is a sophomore who plays soccer for the Knights, and their two older sons, Luke and Tyler, 2013 and 2015 graduates, also played.

“A few years ago, we attended a summer concert that was held on the soccer field, and at that time, we thought that the stadium could use an upgrade,” said Salzwedels. “Now, seeing the effort to improve many of the sports facilities, we can be proud of the practice fields, the soccer pitch, the baseball field, the softball diamond — all of these are worthy of the upgrades.”