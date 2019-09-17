Football
Frustrated 4-year-old FSU fan Grayton Grant
- and his father set up a lemonade stand Sunday in Tallahassee to help pay for Seminoles coach Willie Taggart’s $17 million buyout.
The Seminoles are coming off a 31-24 loss at No. 25 Virginia and are off to a 1-2 start during Taggart’s second season he promised would be better than his 5-7 debut year in Tallahassee.
The boy’s father, FSU graduate and high level booster Daniel Grant, has since delete the social media post promoting the lemonade stand because of a backlash.
“It was a joke,” Grant posted in response to a critic on Twitter Monday. “People need to relax. (By the way,) my children also raised over $10,000 for hurricane relief in Panama City. The lemonade stand was an attempt to teach my son about not complaining if you aren’t willing to help fix the problem. Neighbor snapped a pic (and) here we are.”
Grant responded to another critic with a message that read, “Hey Michael I’m the father of the 4-year-old you referred to as ‘awful.’ We do a lot of fundraising with our children to try and help causes and others. Here is a picture of my awful 4-year-old a week ago when he did a food drive for the humane society. Have a great week!”
- Add another bowl game to the mix, this one at Fenway Park.
The century-old baseball park will host a matchup between teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference and the American Athletic Conference, starting in 2020. The date for the Fenway Bowl is expected to be announced Tuesday.
It will be the first college bowl game at the home of the Boston Red Sox. The ballpark has hosted other football dating back to 1912, including the American Football League’s Boston Patriots in the 1960s and The Game last year between Harvard and Yale.
There are 40 postseason games scheduled for this season in the Football Championship Subdivision, including the national championship game. Three more are expected for the 2020 season.
You have free articles remaining.
- The Pac-12 Conference acknowledged an officiating error on the last play of Arizona State’s 10-7 victory at Michigan State on Saturday.
The conference said Sunday night that the Sun Devils should have been called for leaping on Michigan State’s missed field goal attempt as time expired.
“An Arizona State defensive player took a running start and leapt over the kicking team’s line in an attempt to block the kick,” the Pac-12 said in a statement. “In the process, he leapt into the frame of the body of an opponent.
The penalty would have been 15 yards from the previous spot and an automatic first down. In this case, it would have been administered as half the distance to the goal and Michigan State would have been provided one untimed down.”
Michigan State had a tying field goal in the final seconds negated for having too many men on the field, setting up the second attempt that Matt Coghlin hooked well left.
Soccer
Alex Morgan
- will miss the rest of the season for the Orlando Pride because of a patella stress reaction in her right knee.
Morgan was injured while on duty with the U.S. national team, which won the Women’s World Cup in France this summer, the Pride said.
Morgan appeared in six matches for the National Women’s Soccer League team this season, four before the World Cup and two since.
“It’s obviously difficult to lose a player of Alex’s caliber due to injury,” Pride general manager Erik Ustruck said in a statement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.