Leading off

Golf
- Pete Dye never thought golf was meant to be fair, inspiring him to build courses that were visually intimidating. The island green at the TPC Sawgrass. More bunkers than could be counted at Whistling Straits.
Dye, among the forefront of modern golf architecture, died Thursday morning at age 94. His company, Dye Design, posted the news on its Twitter account. Dye had been suffering from Alzheimer's.
His golf courses have held four major championships, most recently at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin, which will host the Ryder Cup this year. He also had several courses on the PGA Tour, mostly notably the TPC Sawgrass, where the Stadium Course has held The Players Championship since 1982.
Many of the courses were designed with his wife, Alice, who died last February at 91. She famously suggested to her husband as they were clearing out a swamp at Sawgrass, “Why not just make an island green?”
“He was an icon when it comes to golf course design,” said Brandt Snedeker.
Football
- Missouri State is parting ways with coach Dave Steckel, whose teams won just 13 games in five seasons.
The school said Thursday a “privately-funded buyout” will pay Steckel up to $340,000 plus moving expenses. He'll get an initial $140,000 payment. Subsequent $100,000 payments in January 2021 and January 2022 will depend on whether Steckel finds a new coaching job, how much he makes and when he is hired.
The Bears were 13-42 under Steckel, who previously served as defensive coordinator for Gary Pinkel at Missouri.
Missouri State athletic director Kyle Moats and Steckel met Nov. 27 to discuss the program. Moats announced at that time that the university intended to honor Steckel's contract through the 2021 season.
The two met again recently “to discuss football-related matters, which ultimately led to this mutual agreement,” Moats said.
It wasn't clear what changed.
“I want to thank Kyle Moats, our coaches and our players for the past five years,” Steckel said in a statement. “I cannot thank our staff and our players enough for changing the inner workings of our culture. I will always be indebted to them, and I am grateful I had this opportunity.”
- The pirate is heading to Starkvegas.
Mississippi State hired Washington State's Mike Leach as its new head coach Thursday, bringing one of the nation's quirkiest and most successful coaches from the Pac-12 to the Southeastern Conference.
Leach will replace Joe Moorhead, fired last week after two seasons. Mississippi State announced it hired Leach with a social media hype video that included its new coach bellyflopping into a pool.
College football in the state of Mississippi has gotten a lot more interesting over the last month, with Leach joining new Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin.
In 18 years at Texas Tech and Washington State, Leach is 139-90, using his Air Raid offense to set records and consistently reach the postseason.
At Washington State, Leach took over a program that had been mired in the Pac-12 basement and went to five straight bowl games, including a school-record 11 victories in 2018.
He finished 55-47 in eight seasons with the Cougars.