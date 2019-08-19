Football
- Sportscasting icon Jack Whitaker, who announced the very first Super Bowl for CBS Sports among other milestone events during a decades-long career, has died.
He was 95.
The longtime broadcaster died in his sleep Sunday in Devon, Pa., according to CBS News.
Whitaker spent more than two decades working for CBS Sports, where his coverage included football, golf, boxing, soccer, baseball and horse racing. He worked on each of the first 21 Super Bowls, as well as the four PGA majors and Triple Crown races.
Following his lengthy stint with CBS, Whitaker went to ABC Sports, where he covered multiple Olympic Games and also worked as a sports reporter for a number of ABC News programs.
He retired from broadcasting more than a decade ago and entered the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame in 2012.
- Oakland Raiders general manager Mike Mayock told disgruntled receiver Antonio Brown it’s time to decide whether he’s “all in or all out” about playing this season after losing a fight with the NFL and NFLPA over his helmet.
Mayock issued a statement to reporters that the Raiders released in a video on Twitter expressing his frustration that Brown didn’t participate in practice Sunday despite being healed from the frost-bitten feet that have sidelined him for most of training camp.
“You all know that A.B. is not here today. So here’s the bottom line. He’s upset about the helmet issue. We have supported that. We appreciate that,” Mayock said. “But at this point, we’ve pretty much exhausted all avenues of relief. So from our perspective, it’s time for him to be all in or all out. So we’re hoping he’s back soon. We’ve got 89 guys busting their tails. We are really excited about where this franchise is going and we hope A.B. is going to be a big part of it starting Week 1 against Denver. End of story. No questions.”
Brown has been upset that the NFL and NFLPA won’t allow him to use the same Schutt Air Advantage that he has used throughout his career. Brown filed a grievance over the issue that he lost on Aug. 12 and then set out to find a newer version of the helmet that was less than 10 years old to get approved.
- The Indianapolis Colts will put receiver Daurice Fountain, the former Northern Iowa star, on season-ending injured reserve with a dislocated and fractured left ankle.
Coach Frank Reich confirmed the diagnosis Sunday and said the Colts will give him all the support he needs.
You have free articles remaining.
The second-year receiver was injured on a running play during Thursday’s joint practice with the Cleveland Browns. He could be heard screaming in pain above the near capacity at the Colts training camp facility before he was put on a stretcher, driven off the field on a golf cart and taken to a nearby hospital.
Other players turned away quickly when they saw Fountain’s injured leg.
Fountain had surgery on Friday. He played in only one game in 2018 after being drafted in the fifth round.
- University of Texas football great and former NFL player Cedric Benson died Saturday night in a motorcycle crash in West Austin, family members and friends said early Sunday.
Austin emergency officials told the American-Statesman that they are investigating the crash in the 5600 block Mount Bonnell Road after 10 p.m. Saturday and had information that Benson and a passenger were killed. Two other adults who were injured in the crash suffered non-fatal injuries. Official confirmation by the Travis County medical examiner could come later in the day Sunday.
Earlier in the evening, Benson, 36, posted a photo of a BMW motorcycle on his Instagram account with the caption “My Saturday Evening.”
On Sunday morning, several people were gathered at Benson’s West Austin home on West Courtyard Drive and appeared to be mourning outside on a patio. A Facebook post on Sunday morning from Benson’s relative, Dominic Benson, read, “No no no no no no God no!!!! Why him man!!!!! Not Ced man.”
Mack Brown, the former Longhorns coach who recruited Benson to Texas, responded to an Instagram post, saying, “We lost a great one way too soon #RIP.”
Golf
- The Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course women’s team captured the Net Division for the second time, also winning in 2014, last weekend at the Iowa Golf Association’s State Team event at Coldwater Links in Ames.
The Waterloo team posted a score of 13 under, led by Kelly Nelson, who shot a four-over 74 (net 70) and Michelle Klein, who carded a 78 (net 72). Margene Grady and Mary Kroeger rounded out the team with net scores of 71 and 78, respectively.
LPGA Amateurs Golf Association took second with a 11-under, while Sunnyside Country Club and Urbandale Golf tied for third at 10-under.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.