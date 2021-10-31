Leading off: Players, fans set to celebrate famed 1970 East-West game

Football
- Former players, fans and any interested individuals are invited to attend a reunion of players from both Waterloo East and Waterloo West football teams that played in the famed 1970 contest.
The celebration will begin with a social hour at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the American Legion Post 138 in Waterloo.
More than 10,000 fans attended the game at Sloane Wallace Stadium in a game televised by KWWL in a game that featured two undefeated teams.
Players and coaches from both teams will share their memories from the game won by East.
- Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy will not be available for Sunday afternoon’s game against the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field as he remains in the NFL’s COVID-19 protocol.
The Bears announced that news Saturday morning, leaving special teams coordinator Chris Tabor to serve as the interim head coach until Nagy’s return.
Nagy tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and has been away from the team since, though he has been participating in meetings via Zoom while monitoring practice through a live stream from an undisclosed location. On Wednesday, Nagy declined to say where he was working from during his quarantine period. On Friday, he also declined to say whether he has experienced symptoms during his bout with coronavirus.