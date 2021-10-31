 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
LEADING OFF

Leading off: Players, fans set to celebrate famed 1970 East-West game

  • 0
West-East-logos-combined

Football 

  • Former players, fans and any interested individuals are invited to attend a reunion of players from both Waterloo East and Waterloo West football teams that played in the famed 1970 contest.

The celebration will begin with a social hour at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the American Legion Post 138 in Waterloo. 

More than 10,000 fans attended the game at Sloane Wallace Stadium in a game televised by KWWL in a game that featured two undefeated teams. 

Players and coaches from both teams will share their memories from the game won by East. 

  • Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy will not be available for Sunday afternoon’s game against the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field as he remains in the NFL’s COVID-19 protocol.

The Bears announced that news Saturday morning, leaving special teams coordinator Chris Tabor to serve as the interim head coach until Nagy’s return.

Nagy tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and has been away from the team since, though he has been participating in meetings via Zoom while monitoring practice through a live stream from an undisclosed location. On Wednesday, Nagy declined to say where he was working from during his quarantine period. On Friday, he also declined to say whether he has experienced symptoms during his bout with coronavirus.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wartburg routs Luther, 67-0

Wartburg routs Luther, 67-0

DECORAH -- Wartburg College scored 47 points in the first half Saturday as the Knights rolled to a 67-0 American Rivers Conference victory ove…

Watch Now: Related Video

Braves pitcher Charlie Morton out of World Series after leg fracture

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News