Leading off: Big 12 title game date set

Big 12 title game date set
IRVING, Texas (AP) — The Big 12 plans to play its football championship game Dec. 19 after previously listing that Saturday and the preceding one as tentative dates.
The conference’s first public acknowledgment of a set date came Monday when it announced that a limited number of tickets will go on sale to the public Friday for the game at AT&T Stadium, the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys.
While the Big 12 didn’t provide a specific number for public sales, the Cowboys have averaged 25,750 fans for its five home games so far at the 80,000-seat stadium, with a high of 31,700 against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Nov. 8.
About 10,000 tickets will be held back for allocation to the schools who play in the game. Both competing teams will get about 5,000 tickets, including 500 for students.
Prep swimming
Johnston sophomore Olivia Swalley
- captured a championship in the breaststroke at Saturday’s state swimming and diving championships in Marshalltown.
Results from the breaststroke were inadvertently omitted in Sunday’s paper. Swalley won the race in 1:04.12, edging Kylee Brown of Lewis Central (1:05.42) and Hayley Kimmel of Linn-Mar (1:05.65). Swalley secured three event wins on the day.
Baseball
Waterloo Bucks outfielder Xane Washington
- has been named among the winners of the Northwoods League’s “Finest in the Field” award.
Washington finished the 2020 season with a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage in 59 total chances and 27 games for the Bucks.
Padres pitcher Mike Clevinger
- will miss the 2021 season because of Tommy John surgery, the team announced Monday after reaching agreement with the right-hander on an $11.5 million, two-year contract.
San Diego said Clevinger’s surgery is scheduled for Tuesday.
The Padres acquired Clevinger on Aug. 31 in a blockbuster trade with Cleveland in hopes of leading the Padres deep into the playoffs. Instead, he exited his last start of the regular season with what was later described as an elbow impingement.
Clevinger missed the wild-card series against the St. Louis Cardinals, which San Diego won in three games, and then was removed in the second inning of the NL Division Series opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers after his velocity dipped dramatically. The Padres were swept by the Dodgers.
Clevinger was 2-1 with a 2.84 ERA in four starts with San Diego after going 1-1 with a 3.18 ERA with Cleveland in the pandemic-shortened season.
Basketball
- Loyola men’s basketball team announced Monday it has paused team activities after positive COVID-19 tests among team personnel.
The start of the Ramblers season start will be delayed. They were scheduled to tip off Dec. 3 against Drake at Gentile Arena.
Loyola did not disclose how many positive tests or identify those infected. The team said the positive tests were among the “team’s personnel, which consists of student-athletes, coaches, managers and staff.”
While Victor Oladipo’s
- future with the Indiana Pacers remains murky, he’s found a franchise-altering deal elsewhere.
Oladipo told The Associated Press that he and business manager Jay Henderson have joined an ownership group that includes former Florida basketball player Matt Walsh to purchase the New Zealand Breakers of the Australian National Basketball League.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but it will make the 28-year-old Oladipo one of world’s youngest basketball team owners — and the owner of the New Zealand’s home arena.
All-Star guard Chris Paul is being traded from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Phoenix Suns, where he’ll play alongside one of the league’s most dynamic young scorers in fellow All-Star Devin Booker
- , a person with knowledge of the situation said Monday.
The Thunder are acquiring Ricky Rubio, Kelly Oubre, Jalen Lecque, Ty Jerome and a first-round pick that will be conveyed sometime between 2022 and 2025, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been finalized by the league.
Rubio reacted to the trade news with a tweet: “... what a business,” he wrote.
It is a huge leap for the Suns, who went 8-0 inside the NBA’s restart bubble at Walt Disney World in a frantic, but futile, quest to make the playoffs. Paul is owed about $41 million for this season and has a $44 million player option for next season, which was too much of an impediment for other teams that considered acquiring him last summer.
