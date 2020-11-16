Leading off: Big 12 title game date set

Big 12 title game date set

IRVING, Texas (AP) — The Big 12 plans to play its football championship game Dec. 19 after previously listing that Saturday and the preceding one as tentative dates.

The conference’s first public acknowledgment of a set date came Monday when it announced that a limited number of tickets will go on sale to the public Friday for the game at AT&T Stadium, the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys.

While the Big 12 didn’t provide a specific number for public sales, the Cowboys have averaged 25,750 fans for its five home games so far at the 80,000-seat stadium, with a high of 31,700 against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Nov. 8.

About 10,000 tickets will be held back for allocation to the schools who play in the game. Both competing teams will get about 5,000 tickets, including 500 for students.

Prep swimming

Johnston sophomore Olivia Swalley

captured a championship in the breaststroke at Saturday’s state swimming and diving championships in Marshalltown.