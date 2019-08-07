ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — The day that Patrick Mahomes checked into Scanlon Hall on the campus of Missouri Western for the start of training camp, he was greeted by Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid, offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka — the same trio that guided the young quarterback to a record-setting debut season as the starter.
It was a welcoming, comforting reunion.
The Chiefs went through a wholesale overhaul of their porous defense over the offseason, hiring a new coordinator, new assistants and bringing in eight new starters — give or take. But continuity is what defines the other side of the ball, and that could help Mahomes match or even surpass the 5,000-plus yards passing and 50 touchdown tosses he had while leading the Chiefs to the brink of a Super Bowl.
“Obviously I feel different having a season under my belt where I got to play all 16 games in the season and then playoff games,” he said. “Just knowing what to do, another year under my belt and knowing what I need to do each and every day in order to have success on the field.”
One of the biggest downfalls to success is change. Teams that win games, advance in the playoffs and win championships tend to lose their best coaches to better jobs at rival organizations.
That was the case when then-Chiefs offensive coordinator Doug Pederson was plucked by Philadelphia, then guided the Eagles to a Super Bowl title. And it was the case a couple of years later, when Chicago took his replacement, Matt Nagy, and the Bears proceeded to march into the playoffs last season.
Bieniemy got some looks for head coaching jobs after last season, too, but ultimately returned to the Chiefs as their offensive coordinator. And with Kafka back to tutor Mahomes, the brain trust that guided the Chiefs to a third consecutive AFC West title is back intact.
That has allowed the Chiefs to build on last season, rather than spending time getting up to speed, and that means plugging even more information into their league MVP’s head.
“He’s been challenged with the different plays that have been added,” Reid said, “and then some of the fundamental things that he’s working on. When I tell you he loves that stuff, he loves being coached. He wants to be coached hard. E.B. does a great job with him, Mike does a great job with him, of really challenging him. He thrives on that kind of stuff.”
BEARS TO HONOR GREATS: The Bears will unveil statues of Hall of Famers Walter Payton and George S. Halas outside of Soldier Field on Sept. 3.
The 12-foot, 3,000-pound bronze statues honoring the great running back and the franchise founder and coach will be made public two days before Chicago hosts Green Bay to kick off the NFL’s 100th season.
Payton entered the Hall of Fame in 1993. He held 16 NFL records when he retired.
Halas, who led the team for 40 years, entered the hall in its first class in 1963.
PRO BOWL STAYING PUT: The Pro Bowl will return to Orlando for the fourth straight year and be held one week before the Super Bowl.
The NFL’s all-star game will be an afternoon match at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26. A week later, the league’s championship game will be played a few hours south in the Miami area.
Fans, players and coaches will vote for the 88 Pro Bowlers, and the game will match the AFC against the NFC.
COWBOYS STEP UP: The Dallas Cowboys are donating $50,000 to a fund for victims of the mass shooting that killed 22 people and left about two dozen others injured in El Paso, Texas.
The team said Wednesday the NFL Foundation was planning a matching donation to the El Paso Community Foundation Victims’ Fund. Cowboys executive vice president Charlotte Jones Anderson is chairwoman of the NFL Foundation.
KAEPERNICK READY: Colin Kaepernick says he’s “still ready” to return to the NFL, even though he is set to enter his third season out of the league.
In a video posted Wednesday on social media, the 31-year-old Kaepernick is shown working out in a gym. He says in the video: “5 a.m. 5 days a week. For 3 years. Still Ready.”
Kaepernick, then with the San Francisco 49ers, helped start a wave of protests about social and racial injustice in 2016 by kneeling during the national anthem at games.
