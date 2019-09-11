MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Sitting inside the massive suites overlooking the west side of Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Kansas State athletic director Gene Taylor gazed out the windows and couldn’t help but smile.
The Wildcats were halfway into a second consecutive rout to begin Chris Klieman’s tenure as the football coach. The stands were once again full despite the heat, any thought of fan apathy following the retirement of long-time coach Bill Snyder evaporating into the afternoon sky.
And after the school announced more than $100 million in facility upgrades that include several sports, Taylor could look to his right and envision what the south end zone of the football stadium will look like. He could look across the field to where the new practice facility will go.
“One of our top departmental priorities is to provide our teams the best facilities they need to compete for championships while doing so in a manner that makes sense for K-State,” Taylor explained, “both financially and practically, and this project is consistent with that goal.”
The project also underscores how much momentum Kansas State is riding these days.
You have free articles remaining.
There is little doubt that football is king, though, and the success Klieman already has had in replacing the wildly successful Snyder bodes well for the future. Kansas State romped to a 49-14 win over Nicholls in its opener, then whitewashed Bowling Green 52-0 this past Saturday.
Up next is a statement trip to Mississippi State on Saturday.
“It will be a great measuring stick for us, absolutely. To go on the road in a real difficult environment,” Klieman said. “I’m excited to see how we respond. We are going to have big games from here on out, and it’s a good challenge for us.”
Klieman is keenly aware that the momentum Kansas State is riding department-wide depends heavily on the momentum of his own program. The phenomenal run of success he had at North Dakota State created a sort of renaissance felt throughout Fargo, and the same is already taking place in Manhattan.
Taylor could see that first-hand from his vantage point last Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.