Jets trade disgruntled star safety Jamal Adams to Seahawks

Adams followed that up with a message to the Seahawks and their fans in a Twitter post that included a graphic of the safety in his new team’s uniform.

“You have a man on a mission,” he wrote, “a man all in on winning a Super Bowl, being the best leader & teammate he can be, & a man who will give everything he has to the city of Seattle and to the 12s all across the world. Thank you for believing in me!”

The 24-year-old former LSU star was drafted sixth overall by the Jets in 2017. He quickly established himself as a fan favorite and one of the best players at his position, being selected for the last two Pro Bowls and making the All-Pro squad last year.

But Adams’ relationship with the franchise began to take a turn last October.

The safety was angered when Douglas fielded phone calls from teams inquiring about Adams’ availability at the trade deadline. Douglas made it clear the cost for Adams would be exorbitant, a sign the Jets had no interest in dealing him. But Adams felt the team shouldn’t have even listened to other teams’ offers.

Adams went a week without speaking to Douglas or Gase before smoothing things after talking with CEO and chairman Christopher Johnson.