AMES — You’re not promised your hopes and dreams.
That’s something Iowa State football head coach Matt Campbell tells his players. It’s not an inspiring quote, it’s not motivational and it doesn’t fill a person with pride.
But it’s the reality.
And it was the reality for sixth-year quarterback Kyle Kempt.
Kempt burst on the scene last season for Iowa State when he was thrust into the starting quarterback role against No. 3 Oklahoma.
Kempt led Iowa State to an 8-5 season capped with a Liberty Bowl win. Hope for the 2018 season surrounded him and the Cyclone program when he was granted a sixth year of eligibility.
Then, in Iowa State’s first game that counted, Kempt injured his knee.
The Massillon, Ohio, native was asked extensively about his knee, his recovery, his current role on the team and his future as a coach on Tuesday during Iowa State’s media availability.
“It’s hard to put into words, honestly,” Kempt said. “To go through what I did last year and then to get the sixth year and there is a lot of hype coming into the season with it being my first season as a starter, then all of the sudden, you’re out in a big rivalry game and we lose the game. That’s still been on my mind.
“That’s one thing Coach Campbell has talked about – we’re not promised our hopes and dreams. At the end of the day, I have to control what I can, and I think everything that I’ve been through up to this point has helped me to do that. I was voted a captain, I’ve been here forever, these guys look to me to be a leader. What can I do to help this team out?”
The first thing he did was take true freshman quarterback Brock Purdy under his wing even more than he already had. Since the beginning of fall camp, Kempt pulled aside Purdy and fellow true freshman Re-al Mitchell after a drill and peppered them with questions about what they saw and why they made the throw they did.
But that role increased even more after the injury.
“I know I said this two weeks ago and I think the greatest story in our football program is Kyle Kempt,” Campbell said.
“It’s really simple from our end. Who he is, what he’s been — maybe the best captain that I’ve ever been around in terms of putting the team first.
“I think the greatest thing that I’ve seen is that leadership and ownership in team. Brock would tell you, Kyle’s as important to his success as anybody. We’re really fortunate to have a leader like that in our football program. Kyle’s been nothing short of exceptional for us.”
Campbell has talked about his desire to bring Kempt on as a full-time coach.
Kempt shares the same desire.
“It’s something I’ve put a lot of thought into,” Kempt said. “I’d love to be here. I have talked with him about that. For me, it’d be awesome to stay here and help Iowa State in any way I can.”
That’s in the future, though. For now, Kempt wants to help Iowa State in any way he can.
“I don’t think it’s over, there is a lot of season left,” he said. “I don’t know if I’ll play – I understand that completely. The biggest thing for me is I was able to come back and I was able to get to this point (where I’m able to play) again and be a big influence on this team.
“I want my influence to be felt for years to come. For the quarterbacks and the rest of the team, I want to be that leader. That’s been really important to me.
“I love this team very much and I love the coaches on our staff. What Iowa State means to me is something I can’t really put into words.”
