AMES — Nobody gets tested more in a Big 12 Conference football game than the players on the back end of the defense.
Mistakes in the secondary tend to be costly in a league where yards and points flow like whitewater.
Iowa State didn’t experience a lot of those breakdowns last season when the Cyclones allowed just 366 total yards, 238 passing yards and 20.9 points per game. While there’s a correlation between what happens at the back end and how much the defensive front can disrupt an opponent’s timing and rhythm, it’s also a reflection of the coverage skills at the cornerback and safety positions.
Iowa State has two of the Big 12’s best corners in seniors Brian Peavy (a preseason all-Big 12 selection) and D’Andre Payne. De’Monte Ruth, another senior, also returns and tops the two-deep at the star safety position.
Peavy was in on 88 tackles last season with six tackles for loss, two interceptions, nine pass break-ups, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble. Payne made 48 tackles with six for loss, one interception, two passes defended and a fumble recovery. Ruth added 29 tacles with two for loss, three break-ups and a fumble recovery.
Cyclone head coach Matt Campbell is excited about what those players bring every day, but also about what they can leave behind.
“I think one of the things that could be really fun for those two (Peavy and Payne) is ... their legacy as great players is really good, but there’s some great talent in that room right now and their legacy is to come back some day and say, ‘You know what? How those guys work and how those guys play and what their attention to detail is, I was part of that. I helped those guys get started.’
“That’s when you’ve got a football program instead of a football team where you’ve got the older guys teaching the younger guys how to do it.
“Both Brian and D’Andre, that’s one thing I love about both of those guys. They’ve given way more of themselves than they’ve ever taken from the program.”
There will be youth at the safety positions where sophomores Lawrence White, Greg Eisworth and Jatairis Grant and junior Braxton Lewis top the depth chart. White, Grant and Lewis saw limited action in every game a year ago while Eisworth has generated some preseason buzz both for what he brings to the mix and for what he’s been through to get there.
The 6-foot native of Texas, who has also excelled academically, began his college football career at Ole Miss, but couldn’t get healthy after suffering a hamstring injury. So, he transferred to Trinity Valley Community College where he made 47 tackles, broke up 10 passes and intercepted two throws last season.
When Iowa State went looking for immediate help at safety, Eisworth was high on the Cyclones’ list. In addition to his skill set, intelligence and ability to communicate on the field, Campbell saw some other attractive intangibles.
“Greg’s background is a high school quarterback,” notes Campbell. “There’s something about when your high school coach trusts you to have the ball in your hands every play. There’s just something leadership-wise about you that gives you a chance to really project.”
Iowa State defensive coordinator Jon Heacock says Eisworth sees the game from several angles.
“I think you see great respect for the game. He respects the process part of preparation and working at it. In my mind he’s a guy who prepares like a professional does in every aspect, and I think that gives him a chance to be ahead of some folks at times.
“I think there is an understanding of what the other side is trying to do.”
Ultimately, the Cyclones’ secondary is united and focused.
“We’re all a brotherhood,” says Ruth. “You can’t copy this. We stay in the locker room after practice hanging out and chilling. The best place to be in Ames is our locker room.
“We know we don’t have everyone we had last year. We know we’re not the same defense from last year, so we’re just focusing on ourselves.”
As Peavy sees it, the defensive backfield has the makeup to be even better than it was a year ago.
“We’ve got goals to be the No. 1 secondary,” he says. “I’m excited for us, not only myself but the younger guys around me to show what they can do.”
