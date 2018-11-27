AMES — It’s that time of year when coaching vacancies in the NFL and college start to pop up.
Iowa State head football coach Matt Campbell has been a hot name in almost every major spot – including being rumored for Ohio State’s job while Urban Meyer was going through his ordeal early in the season.
Recently, CBS Sports wrote a piece about how interested the Cleveland Browns are in Campbell. CBS wasn’t the first and won’t be the last, but was the most recent. The article how Campbell handled the Ohio State rumor and why he chose to publicly come out and give a statement and how he plans to handle it in the future.
“I addressed (Ohio State) because I kept getting text messages from people asking me about it,” Campbell said. “I get that it’s your job, it’s everybody’s job to ask those questions. I think my actions have spoken louder than my words. All these coaches come up here and say words, right? You hope your actions speak louder than your words do.”
So far Campbell’s actions have indicated he’s staying at Iowa State. He was rumored to be a candidate for the Tennessee job, among others, last season.
“That was my reasoning for coming out like that and it will certainly continue to be my stance as we go into the offseason,” Campbell said. “With our team, those communicative pieces are important. Your kids will understand that.
“We talk a lot about challenging topics all the time. I think our kids really understand where I lay on a lot of those topics. If it’s ever a situation that I feel like it needs to be addressed, we address it immediately. We certainly did in those situations and will going forward.
“We address it head-on rather than behind closed doors.”
UWAZURIKE’S RECOVERY: When defensive Enyi Uwazurike suffered an injury against Texas Tech, Campbell thought his season was over.
But against the odds, Uwazurike recovered and played in Iowa State’s game against Kansas State.
“Enyi’s recovery has been incredible,” Campbell said. “I think we were in flux — would we even get him back this year at the early stages of the injury? He had surgery and as they went and did the surgery, I don’t know if they felt like it wasn’t as bad as it could have been, but the reality of it was, Enyi’s a fast healer.
“I think it was just a combination of Enyi being a fast healer, our guys doing a great job down in that training room and it was really fortunate, because I thought in the fourth quarter of that game, a little bit of the difference was how Enyi played. He was really good in the fourth quarter and I thought did some great things for us.”
Uwazurike finished with four tackles against Kansas State – one short of a season high.
OTHER INJURIES: Defensive backs D’Andre Payne and Datrone Young have been out the past couple of games due to injury. Young got injured in the Kansas game and Payne was injured against Texas.
“Payne, I think, you’ll definitely see,” Campbell said. “Not this week, (but) hopefully by the time we play our 13th football game. Datrone’s probably still a little bit up in the air right now. I think it’s that fine line of does he need surgery, when would you have surgery or is he a guy that’s not going to need surgery and is going to be able to play?
“I think you’re getting almost back to that strength level where he needs to be to make a real solid decision on that.”
