AMES — Iowa State coach Matt Campbell loves week-two bye weeks.
This is his first time having a week-two bye at Iowa State, but it’s something he always had at Mount Union as a player and as a coach.
“That was something we were really fortunate to have,” Campbell said. “I know I’ve always said that the greatest growth you can have in a football team is after the first game, and I said that because going back to my Mount Union coaching days, that really happened.
“I think what’s great in our situation, we got a chance to play a game, then we get a chance to evaluate who we are. There are so many areas on this year’s football team that we’re still trying to figure out.”
Iowa State narrowly beat Northern Iowa in triple-overtime last Saturday, 29-26, and while it was a real game that counted, it can be used like a preseason game.
Campbell and his staff can look at which running backs stood out beyond the stats – all three primary backs averaged 4.3 yards per rush. How can they get other receivers more involved (Deshaunte Jones was targeted 16 times and had 14 receptions for 126 yards)? What do they have to do to clean up the pass protection (quarterback Brock Purdy was sacked twice, both on blown pass blocking assignments)?
On the defensive side of the ball, they can evaluate how Mike Rose did at outside linebacker and how O’Rien Vance did inside at middle linebacker. They can look at how Will McDonald was used as both an outside linebacker and a defensive end and see how they want to continue to use him.
You have free articles remaining.
“I really love the ability to have a bye week because to me it allows us to really sit, use this as an evaluation tool – almost as an extension of fall camp,” Campbell said. “Now, we really do a great job going into the bye week of saying, ‘Who are we? How do we continue to develop the plan around both sides of the football and special teams and then see where we’re at?’ It’s huge for this team.
“We’ve got enough youth and enough veterans that there’s a lot of work to be done and we’re going to have to do a great job of worrying about Iowa State here over the next seven days.”
Purdy’s main goal during the bye week is to iron out the offense and find the offense’s identity.
“It was great to face that kind of adversity and for an offense that we’re still trying to find our identity with Coach (Tom) Manning calling everything,” Purdy said. “It was a good test for us.”
INJURY UPDATE: Safety Braxton Lewis missed the season-opener due to injury, tight end Chase Allen played through a minor injury, and running back Kene Nwangwu and center Colin Newell both went down with injuries.
Newell’s appeared to be the most serious at the time, but Campbell said it is just a knee sprain and Newell has a chance to be back for the Iowa game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.