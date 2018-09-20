AMES — Iowa State receiver Hakeem Butler got all the headlines last weekend after he caught five passes for 174 yards and two touchdowns against No. 5 Oklahoma.
Earlier this week at his weekly press conference, Akron (2-0, 0-0 MAC) coach Terry Bowden said if Oklahoma didn’t have a defensive back that could cover the 6-foot-6 Butler, he’s not sure his team does, either.
“We’re going to have a really tough task on our hands because our tallest corner is 6-foot,” Bowden said.
Campbell knows opposing coaches have to game plan for Butler.
“Hakeem gives us the ability to win one-on-one in a lot of different ways,” Campbell said. “So, I think once you’re able to consistently show what you can do, at least what Hakeem was able to do last week, I think it certainly forces defenses to at least have to recognize his ability. When you do that, schematically, you can certainly open up different things in both the pass game and the run game, but I’m anxious to watch what that looks like and feels like.”
One of the other options in the pass game is 6-foot-4 Matt Eaton, who had four catches for 42 yards against Oklahoma.
While the numbers aren’t eye-popping, he’s sure-handed and he proved that against Oklahoma reaching back for a throw that was behind him and coming down with the ball to convert a third down.
“With as well as Hakeem has played, Matt in the last two weeks has done some phenomenal things,” Campbell said. “I know I said this when Matt signed here, that he’s got No. 1 receiver-type mentality. And Matt does bring that to the table. He’s a guy that if the attention’s going the other way all of a sudden, he’s a guy that can get open. He’s going catch the football and he can do things with the ball as well.”
Eaton downplayed his highlight reel catch against Oklahoma.
“That’s just expected,” Eaton said. “He throws the ball to us and we try to make our play. That’s what we’re on the field to do – catch the ball and make plays. I feel like our group has done a great job of that and we need to continue to get better and try to make more plays for our offense.”
Iowa State quarterback Zeb Noland appreciates what his receivers can do and their different abilities. Butler can take the top off a defense, Eaton is sure-handed, Deshaunte Jones can make guys miss, Tarique Milton has speed from the slot and Landen Akers has speed on the outside.
“I know Hakeem had all the yards, but you take the small, little catches, too, like Tarique’s diving catch over on the left side,” Noland said. “That’s a heck of a catch. You have to prepare for all four or five of them – however many play.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.