AMES — Iowa State University president Dr. Wendy Wintersteen said Friday that the Big 12 Conference has denied an appeal of the fine levied against Iowa State following last Saturday’s on-field celebration. The Cyclones upended then No. 6 West Virginia, and fans poured onto the field afterward. The Big 12 does not have a ban on field stormings, but fined ISU $25,000 for not following its own safety protocol.

“We have a duty to provide a safe game environment,” Big 12 Conference commissioner Bob Bowlsby said in a release earlier this week. “The Iowa State Department of Athletics has a written event management policy that was not thoroughly implemented, and was unsuccessful in ensuring the safety and security of all visiting team game participants.”

ISU disputed those findings.

“Our local law enforcement officers and the CSC security staff did an outstanding job keeping all the student-athletes, game officials and fans safe during the postgame celebration on Saturday,” ISU athletic director Jamie Pollard said in a statement earlier this week.

