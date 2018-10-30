AMES — Iowa State defensive end Enyi Uwazurike injured his leg early in Iowa State’s win over Texas Tech Saturday.
Tuesday, Cyclone head coach Matt Campbell announced that Uwazurike had surgery on his hamstring and will be out eight weeks, meaning he’ll miss the rest of the regular season.
“The biggest piece of it is that Enyi was playing good football for us,” Campbell said. “You hate to see a young guy that’s playing his first full season as a starter get that season cut short. I do think for our football team, it is an area we have good depth amongst that group.
“We’ll have to ask Matt Leo to step up in a more critical role, Spencer Benton continue to flourish for us like he has all season and then what combination steps up?
“Will Tongamoa step up and play for us more? Zach Peterson is a young freshman that has gotten a lot of playing time over the last couple of weeks. It’ll be interesting to see what we do with that and what happens. We’re fortunate that that is an area that we do have depth.”
Leo is a player that has all the physical tools – he’s 6-foot-7 and 276 pounds. The former rugby player looks like he’s made of muscle.
The Australian was still learning the game last season but seems to have found his footing this season.
When Uwazurike got hurt, Leo went in and recorded two tackles and had two quarterback hurries in 62 snaps.
“I think Matt has really played good football this year,” Campbell said. “You talk about the same consistency that Enyi has brought — and, again, I think if you ask anybody in our defensive staff room, Enyi has been tremendous, but Matt has probably been step-in-step with him in his play all season long. I thought it showed on Saturday. Matt didn’t miss a beat.
“I think what Matt has done probably more than anything over the last year is really (become) confident in his play and what’s being asked of him, what his responsibilities are and then playing to it. He’s done a great job and obviously now that workload is only going to go up a lot for him, but I think he’s ready to handle those duties.”
QB DEPTH: With Zeb Noland’s decision to transfer, who serves as the backup to freshman starter Brock Purdy at quarterback?
Luckily for Iowa State, sixth-year senior Kyle Kempt is finally back from his game-one injury.
“Kyle could’ve played last week,” Campbell said. “If he’s not totally back, he’s somewhere in the 90-95-percent range.”
Another true freshman is also making noise in the quarterback room in Re-al Mitchell.
“Re-al is the interesting guy because Re-al has really improved,” Campbell said. “He’s really taken advantage of that bye week and some of the weeks we’ve had. I know he’s really close to putting him in some situations where he can impact our football team somehow, someway.
“He’s a really talented football player and a guy that I think will help our football team sooner rather than later.”
FIXING SPECIAL TEAMS: Iowa State special teams have left a lot to be desired in recent weeks. They’ve allowed a blocked kick return for a touchdown and a blocked punt returned for a touchdown.
As a coach who preaches about being great in all three phases of the game, Campbell wants it fixed.
“The thing that’s hugely positive is our kids are playing really hard,” said Camnpbell. “No. 2, we’ve got capable players that are able to go do it. And No. 3, I think – if those are the case – then how do we simplify whatever we’re asking them to do so they’re at their best?
“I think that’s the biggest thing, especially when you’re in a situation where you’re not executing the way you want to, or you feel like you have the ability to do it, you kind of start back at square one and rebuild it back up.”
