AMES -- Two of the most explosive offensive players in Iowa State football history will not return for their senior seasons with the Cyclones.
Running back David Montgomery and wide receiver Hakeem Butler announced Monday that they will declare for the 2019 NFL Draft.
Montgomery has been a wrecking ball for the better part of two seasons, rushing for more than 1,000 yards each season. He was the first Iowa State running back with back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons since Ennis Heywood in 2000-01. As a freshman, he rushed for 563 yards and two touchdowns.
Montgomery led the nation in missed tackles forced in 2017 with 104 and he led the Big 12 in yards after contact that season with 828. He rushed for 1,146 yards on 258 carries and 11 touchdowns as a sophomore.
The Cincinnati, Ohio, native followed up his impressive sophomore campaign by rushing for 1,216 yards on 257 carries with 13 touchdowns this season.
“The impact David had on the Iowa State football program, this university, and our great community is impossible to quantify,” Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell said in a statement. “He will be remembered as one of the all-time greats to wear the Cardinal and Gold, but his legacy will extend far beyond the field.
"He truly led the culture change within our walls, helping establish a ‘We Before Me’ mindset. We couldn’t be more excited for David and his family as he takes his next step in his journey.”
According to ESPN draft experts Todd McShay and Mel Kiper, Montgomery is the No. 3 and No. 4 running back in the draft class, respectively.
Later Monday, Butler made his announcement.
The 6-foot-6 junior broke Iowa State’s single-season receiving record with 1,318 yards and had nine touchdowns on the season. Butler led the NCAA at 22 yards per reception.
The Baltimore, Md., native made highlight-reel catch after highlight-reel catch in 2018, including the No. 1 play on ESPN’s popular Sunday segment “You Got Moss’d.”
In the Alamo Bowl against No. 13 Washington State, Butler torched the Cougar defense for 192 yards on nine receptions.
The last Cyclone to be drafted was linebacker Jeremiah George in 2014.
