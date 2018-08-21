AMES — Josh Knipfel arrived in Ames a little late in 2017.
That late arrival for the Hampton native did not slow him down as he started all 13 of Iowa State’s games last fall at right guard, including a win over Memphis in the Liberty Bowl.
To say he made an impact on the Cyclones’ rise from 3-9 to 8-5 would be accurate.
Flash forward to the present and Knipfel, a junior, says he expects to make a bigger impact during the 2018 season.
“I feel good, got a year underneath my belt,” said Knipfel, who picked Iowa State over Michigan State, Virginia Tech and West Virginia after playing one season at Iowa Western Community College. “I got a winter workout in, and a full summer. I feel more comfortable this season than I was last year.”
The 6-foot-5, 309-pound Knipfel won the Cyclones’ Dury Moss Outstanding Newcomer award last year for his play on a unit that ranked 10th nationally in fewest tackles for loss per game (4.23) and 26th in fewest sacks allowed (1.5).
Knipfel returns along with two-year stalwarts Julian Good-Jones and Bryce Meeker, as well as Sean Foster, who made five starts last year as a redshirt freshman. The development of freshman Colin Newell and sophomore Josh Mueller is producing a strong competition for starting spots.
The Cyclones are also counting on players such as Robert Hudson, Will Windham, Trevor Downing and Collin Olson to compete for starting spots and provide important depth.
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell said Knipfel at right guard, Meeker at right tackle and Good-Jones, last season’s starting center, at left tackle probably have secured starting spots.
“I think Bryce Meeker, Julian Good-Jones and Josh Knipfel are really important because those guys have played some football,” Cyclone offensive line coach Jeff Myers said. “They have those experiences to help these young players and groom these young guys.”
Campbell said the offensive line more than any other unit has to take a big jump for the Cyclones this season, noting that ISU at times struggled to run the football in the fourth quarter the past two seasons when it had a chance to run the clock and seal wins.
“Our team will make great movement if our offensive line can take a step forward,” Campbell said. “That’s a huge challenge for this year’s football team. It’s a huge challenge for the young men that play that position.
“That group made headway this summer, but until the lights come on and you put the ball down and play, you’re not going to find out where that group really is. But I think we are trending in a positive direction.”
As good as season as he had in 2017, Knipfel said when he looks back at 13 games of film, he sees a player who could have played with more conviction in his decisions and more confidence overall.
“As an offensive line we are perfectionists,” Knipfel said. “We may have a good day, but it is not good enough for us.
“I’ve got to be more confident as a player. That is something I need to work more on is to become more confident,” finished Knipfel.
