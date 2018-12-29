SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Iowa State had every opportunity to pack it in and settle for a low-tier bowl game — or no bowl game at all — after a 1-3 start to the season and the loss of starting quarterback Kyle Kempt.
But Coach Matt Campbell’s group remained resilient.
The 25th-ranked Cyclones (8-5) came up short against No. 12 Washington State (11-2) 28-26 on Friday night in the Alamo Bowl, but that won’t define Iowa State’s 2018 season.
“One-and-three to seven-and-one and the ability to turn the tide, it’s gutsy,” Campbell said. “I think if you look at the teams that started the football season 1-3 around the country and the teams that had the ability to recover like this group did, it’s really powerful. And I think this group has got a really powerful story.
“Obviously we came up short tonight, and that’s unfortunate, but I think those shortcomings will only guide us going forward.
“What this senior class, what this team did this year, really powerful because I think a lot of people wrote us off at 1-3 – and probably should have. But the reality of it is, in our walls our kids kept believing, and I think that’s more powerful than anything else going on. And to be honest with you, I think it’s why these kids can leave – wherever they’re going tonight and tomorrow – they can hold their heads really high because of what they’ve done and what they’ve stood for in changing a culture, and it continues to change in a really positive direction, and for that I’m really proud of this group.”
ON TO THE NFL? At least three NFL scouts watched Friday’s game from the press box.
They represented the Dolphins, Vikings and Redskins and all three were enamored with Iowa State running back David Montgomery and receiver Hakeem Butler – both of whom are juniors.
When Butler made his one-handed catch, one of the scouts exclaimed, “Now that’s an NFL catch.”
At another point, when Iowa State was faced with a third-and-long, one of the scouts said, “Just throw it near No. 18 (Butler) and good things will happen.”
Iowa State did just that and got a big gain out of it.
Whenever Montgomery touched the ball, he elicited ooohs and aaahs from the scouts. On one run near the red-zone, Montgomery broke a series of tackles that left one scout repeatedly saying, “Wow, wow, wow.”
Both Montgomery and Butler have decisions to make. Butler was asked about it on Friday after the game and didn’t want anything to do with the question.
“We just lost a game, so it’s kind of hard to even think about going anywhere,” Butler said. “I’m just focused on what just happened right now.”
CYCLONE NATION: Iowa State fans took over the Riverwalk in San Antonio in the days leading up to the Alamo Bowl.
On game day, the Cyclones decidedly outnumbered the Washington State fans. The announced attendance for the game was 60,675 – the largest crowd since 2005 that featured two out-of-state teams. The majority of the 60,675 were Iowa State fans.
“I think I should say another great thank you to our fan base,” Campbell said. “You see the energy and the excitement that they have been so loyal to us, not only through the good times but through some of the tough times, and what an honor to be able to put them on this stage and to be able to be in this environment.
“They were incredible tonight and we’re beyond thankful to them and their support for us.”
