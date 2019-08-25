AMES – For the first time since Matt Campbell arrived in Ames, he has a running back competition.
David Montgomery was the Cyclones’ workhorse for the last two seasons, rushing for more than 2,000 yards.
Iowa State has five players in competition to get carries – redshirt senior Sheldon Croney, redshirt junior Kene Nwangwu, redshirt sophomore Johnnie Lang and true freshmen Breece Hall and Jirehl Brock.
“We’d like to have a good idea of who’s getting the first handoff by the beginning of next week,” offensive coordinator and running game coordinator Tom Manning said. “At the same time, they’re very interchangeable. I don’t know if it matters who gets the first handoff, but who fits best with the flow of the game and who plays how much and when.”
Campbell said Friday that Nwangwu had a little hamstring issue, but should be full strength by today. He also said Nwangwu was having a really good fall camp going before he was sidelined.
While the staff will try to figure out who gets the first handoff for Saturday’s game against Northern Iowa, Campbell sees the competition continuing into the first couple weeks of the season – Iowa State’s second week is a bye week.
“Who’s what and where can they go?” Campbell said. “The real positive for us is that whole entire room has done a great job. We feel confident in that room, but it’s going to have to play out a little bit. They’ll all get reps as we work through the early part of the season.”
Nwangwu has the most experience with 66 career rushing attempts for 290 yards. Croney has 54 career attempts for 215 yards and two touchdowns and Johnnie Lang has 26 career attempts for 84 yards and one touchdown.
You have free articles remaining.
Hall, a four-star recruit out of high school, early enrolled at Iowa State and has turned heads during fall camp.
“I’m very impressed by Breece,” Manning said. “He’s done a really good job picking up the offense. Obviously coming in early has really helped him. I’ve been really pleased with the way he’s approached the game. I’ve been very pleased with how he’s continued to progress in pass protection. He’s a very impressive young man that’s serious about football and serious about his team.”
Hall likely won’t start, but from what the staff has indicated, Hall’s redshirt will be burned, even with the four-game rule.
“I think the main thing with Breece was his confidence,” Croney said. “Him getting that spring in, I’ve seen his confidence go way up. He’s more comfortable in the offense and around us.”
It also wouldn’t be all that surprising to see Brock’s redshirt burned, but that seems less likely.
“Jirehl Brock has really come on this last week and a half,” Campbell said.
All five will get opportunities early, but by the end of the season Campbell will have two guys getting the bulk of the carries.
“It’s a really hot competition, so I can’t call it,” Lang said. “But it’s going to be an exciting season for the running back room.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.