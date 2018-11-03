LAWRENCE, Kan. -- Iowa State fans have developed a reputation for traveling well to the Big 12 Conference basketball tournament, for bowl games and any close road game.
That was the case on Saturday as Iowa State (5-3, 4-2 Big 12) traveled to Kansas (3-6, 1-5 Big 12) and beat the Jayhawks 27-3. If Cyclone fans didn’t outnumber Jayhawk fans, it was at least a 1-to-1 ratio.
When Kansas had the ball inside the 5-yard line twice late in the fourth quarter when the game was already over, “DE-FENSE, DE-FENSE, DE-FENSE” chants rang throughout the stadium, imploring the away team to not allow a touchdown.
The Cyclone defense responded and held strong.
“Let me credit the fans,” coach Matt Campbell said. “It’s powerful when you go on the road and you have a fan base that’s willing to stay the course with us. They’ve been a huge factor all year. It’s really neat in the third and fourth quarter of a football game and the fans were incredible.”
A couple of the Iowa State defensive players gave credit to the fans for the stops.
“It’s a good feeling, especially being away, to have our fan support here just to root us on,” defensive end Matt Leo said. “It’s the best feeling knowing that everyone recognizes our defense for what it is and how we’re playing this year.”
PEAVY IMPRESSES: Iowa State cornerback Brian Peavy has been outstanding all season. He’s only allowed 10 catches and 14 yards after catch all season, an impressive stat for anyone, especially a cornerback in the Big 12.
On Saturday, Peavy did allow two completions, but after one of the completions, he immediately stripped the ball, allowing teammate Jamahl Johnson to scoop it up and recover it.
“I think that was the big play in the game to be honest with you,” Campbell said. “I thought at that moment, that was a huge play.”
Peavy also had two pass breakups in the game.
INJURY UPDATE: Quarterback Kyle Kempt is officially healthy enough to take snaps in a football game. Kempt suited up last week and Campbell said he was good to go, but Kempt never entered the game – as expected.
On Saturday, Iowa State built a large enough lead to get Kempt in the game and knock some rust off.
Kempt only attempted one pass and he completed it for 10 yards.
On the defensive side of the ball, defensive back Datrone Young went out with an injury.
“It was a shoulder injury,” Campbell said. “What the extent of it is, where it’s at, I don’t know, but he’s been playing really good football for us, so if it is an extended injury it certainly would be a loss, but somebody else will have to step in and be ready to roll.”
