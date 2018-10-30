IOWA CITY — Nate Stanley may have bruised his ego more than his right thumb during the Iowa football team’s loss at Penn State last weekend.
With his right hand stuffed inside the front pocket of the Hawkeye football hoodie he was wearing from start to finish during a Tuesday interview session, the Iowa quarterback said his focus is centered on pushing forward from a shaky performance against the Nittany Lions and preparing for Purdue.
Both Stanley and coach Kirk Ferentz indicated they expect the junior to be under center when the Hawkeyes visit the Boilermakers at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.
“He’s fine. He threw the ball well today and I think he’s good to go,’’ Ferentz said when asked in his weekly news conference if Stanley would start against Purdue.
Asked why he kept the hand inside the pocket for the duration of the nearly 30 minutes he spent fielding questions late Tuesday morning, Stanley said simply, “I’m just going with the flow. I don’t know.’’
Later in the day, Stanley returned to the Iowa football complex shortly after Ferentz’s news conference and his right hand was visible with no sign of even the tape that was wrapped around the thumb after it made hard contact with Keegan Render’s helmet.
Stanley said the accidental contact “is something that happens in the game,’’ and asked if he planned to play this week, he concluded, “That’s the goal. That’s all I’m going to say about it.’’
At the time it occurred early in the fourth quarter, Stanley was noticeably shaking the thumb and he eventually had it taped up before completing a rough performance.
The junior completed just 18 of the 49 passes he attempted against the Nittany Lions and was intercepted twice and sacked three times in a game that saw Iowa fail to score an offensive touchdown.
The struggle-filled start dropped Stanley’s season completion percentage from 61 to 56.1 percent.
“Every quarterback has to battle through something like this at some point. I’m just trying to move on right now and focus on Purdue,’’ Stanley said.
Ferentz believes a combination of things, including the performance of the Penn State defense, contributed to Stanley’s struggles.
“And, it wasn’t like we played a perfect game as a unit offensively,’’ Ferentz said. “A lot goes into it.’’
Stanley said Sunday’s tape session revealed multiple areas he needs to work on to avoid a repeat performance.
Everything from his reads to technical aspects of his passes were put under the microscope, trying to dissect how he went from connecting on 67 percent of his passes in the four games leading up to the Penn State game to hitting a season-low 36.7 percent attempts at Beaver Stadium.
“Obviously, I just missed a bunch of throws that I’d like have back, but you can’t have them back so you can’t dwell on the past, so you just learn from your mistakes,’’ Stanley said.
Toward that objective, Stanley said his work this week is nothing radical.
He said it begins with a lot of time spent on the basics, working off of that core to regain the edge that never showed up on a rain-slickened field at Penn State.
“No matter the situation, no matter the environment, you just fall back on your fundamentals,’’ Stanley said. “You do everything you can to play calm, be collected the whole game and not let the situation kind of dictate how your emotions should be.’’
Stanley expects to be tested again this week.
He said Purdue disguises a lot inside of its defensive looks, making it noticeably difficult for opponents to pick up blitzes, for example.
“They just do a lot of things defensively that we’re going to have to get ready for this week,’’ Stanley said. “They spend a lot of time trying to confuse you, to confuse the offense, and figuring those things out will be a big key for us this week.’’
Stanley was joined by a number of teammates in suggesting that the Hawkeyes’ basic thoughts this week are centered on moving past Penn State and working to grow Iowa’s 6-2 record with an improved performance at Purdue.
It’s not new territory for the Hawkeyes.
Stanley said the way the team moved beyond its last-minute 28-17 loss to Wisconsin on Sept. 22 provides a road map for how to push forward.
“The good thing this time is that we don’t have a bye week before we get the chance to play again,’’ Stanley said. “We get to go out this Saturday and try to do something about it.’’
TARGET PRACTICE: Ferentz said getting the ball in the hands of preseason all-American tight end Noah Fant is something the Hawkeyes want to do.
Fant wasn’t targeted until the third quarter of last week’s game at Penn State and still led the team with five receptions.
“We’re not intentionally trying to get him to not catch a ball,’’ Ferentz said. “That would be pretty dumb on our part. A lot of what we’re seeing is we have two pretty good tight ends. I think if you’re looking across the ball from us, if you’re going to defend us, you’re going to minimize their activity. I think that’s a good plan.’’
Ferentz suspects Fant and T.J. Hockenson will likely continue to see added defensive attention and he said plays are being designed to get both open.
“If you’ve got good players, the challenge is doing what you can to get them free,’’ Ferentz said. “That’s always the cat-and-mouse game that goes on.’’
EXPECTED BACK: After re-aggravating an ankle injury in the first half of the Penn State game, Ivory Kelly-Martin did not carry the ball again but Ferentz said he is expected to play against Purdue.
“He’s a little sore right now, but we’ll see. I think he’ll play. He should be good to go,’’ Ferentz said.
Reserve receiver Shaun Beyer will not play this week after suffering what Ferentz described as a non-contact injury during a Monday practice.
He said there have been no other changes in the health status of players, with fullback Brady Ross still sidelined.
JEWELL RETURNING: Former Hawkeye linebacker Josey Jewell is scheduled to be in attendance at Iowa’s Nov. 10 game against Northwestern.
With the Denver Broncos on a bye week, Jewell will be presented with a copy of the Lott Trophy he won last season that will be given to Iowa for permanent display.
