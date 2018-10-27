UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Geno Stone made the most of his Pennsylvania homecoming Saturday.
The sophomore safety recorded Iowa’s first pick six of the season, returning an interception 24 yards for a touchdown to pull the Hawkeyes’ within three points of Penn State with 10 minutes remaining in the Nittany Lions’ 30-24 win.
“If you want to be a great players, you’ve got to make great plays,’’ Stone said. “I was able to ready the quarterback and get into the route. I had a pretty good idea that the ball was coming my way, or at least where I was planning to be.’’
Stone’s run back pulled Iowa within 27-24.
“We needed something to get us going, a big play that was going to make a difference,’’ Stone said. “We had our chances. We’ll learn from this and get back at it.’’
Stone, who rounded up around 60 tickets for family and friends who traveled to the game from his hometown of New Castle, Pennsylvania, finished with four tackles and also broke up a pass in addition to recording his team-leading third interception of the season.
All hands on deck: Stone wasn’t the only Hawkeye defender to reach the end zone Saturday.
In a game which saw no Iowa offensive players score touchdowns, defensive tackle Sam Brincks was the first Hawkeye to score.
He pulled down a 10-yard pass from holder Colten Rastetter on a field goal fake which gave the Hawkeyes a 12-0 lead in the opening quarter.
Brincks’ over-the-shoulder catch came on a ball that Rastetter lobbed over the top.
“He put it right where it needed to be,’’ Brincks said. “It’s something we’ve been working on, something that we felt like we could make work and it did. He threw a good ball.’’
And as for Brincks’ catch?
“He did a good job bringing it down,’’ Rastetter said. “It turned out to be a good play for us.’’
Third-down struggles: Center Keegan Render felt Iowa’s biggest issues Saturday were a result of the offense not putting itself in a good postion on third down.
“When you’ve got it going, making play after player, you’re usually putting yourself in a good spot on third down. We didn’t do that as well as we have been and that played into their hands,’’ Render said.
Iowa entered the game second in the Big Ten in third-down conversions, moving the chaings on 49.1 percent of their third-down snaps this season.
Saturday, the Hawkeyes converted on just 7-of-20 attempts and Penn State made Iowa pay, sacking quarterback Nate Stanley a season-high three times.
“By not putting ourselves in third-and-short or something manageable, we helped put them in a good spot,’’ Render said.
Two at a time: Iowa scored its second and third safeties of the season Saturday, the first time a Big Ten has scored a pair of safeties in a game since Wisconsin matched that in a 2008 game against Minnesota.
The first came when Dominique Dafney blocked a Blake Gillikin punt after Penn State went three-and-out to open the game. The block rolled out of the back of the end zone to give Iowa a 2-0 lead with 14 minutes, 8 seconds remaining in the opening quarter.
Iowa later extended its lead to 14-7 in the second quarter when a Penn State snap on a punt attempt sailed out of the end zone.
The Hawkeyes, who had never previously scored two safeties in a game during Ferentz’s 20 seasons, scored their first safety this year in the season opener against Northern Illinois when Anthony Nelson tackled the Huskies’ Jordan Nettles for a loss in the end zone.
The long ball: Iowa kicker Miguel Recinos and Penn State’s Jake Pinegar both hit career-long field goals.
Recinos gave Iowa a 17-14 lead with a 49-yard field goal in the second quarter, one yard better than his previous best of 48 hit on two occasions.
Pinegar, a true freshman from Ankeny Centennial, topped his previous best of 39 yards set against Ohio State on Sept. 29, by hitting field goals of 45 and 49 yards against the Hawkeyes. His first tied the game with three seconds left in the opening half and his second extended the Penn State lead to 27-17 in the third quarter.
Early exit: Running back Ivory Kelly-Martin did not carry the ball again after suffering an injury in the first half.
The sophomore who has missed three games this season reinjured his left ankle during a second-quarter carry and finished with 14 yards on five carries.
Hankins absent: Cornerback Matt Hankins missed his fourth straight game Saturday.
A starter in Iowa’s first four games of the year, Hankins did not make the trip to Penn State as he continues to deal with a wrist injury.
Linebacker Jack Hockaday returned to action against the Nittany Lions after missing two games with a knee injury, while fullback Brady Ross missed his second straight game after suffering an ankle injury two weeks ago at Indiana.
In remembrance: A moment of silence was observed prior to Saturday’s kickoff at Beaver Stadium in memory of those killed in a synagogue tragedy earlier in the day in Pittsburgh.
Tarp pull: Well over one inch of rain fell at Beaver Stadium on Friday night and Saturday, but the entire grass playing surface was kept dry by four tarps until two-and-a-half hours before kickoff.
