CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Mekhi Sargent went where no Iowa running back had gone before this season with his work in Saturday’s 63-0 win at Illinois.
The sophomore became the first Hawkeye this season to top 100 rushing yards in a game, carrying 17 times for 121 yards as Iowa won its third Big Ten road game of the season.
“I wasn’t really thinking much about how many yards I had or where I was at or anything,’’ Sargent said. “I was just trying to move the ball. That’s all I’m ever thinking about, move the ball and fight for some extra yards.’’
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz liked the way both Sargent and Toren Young, who gained 67 yards on 14 carries, delivered. The Hawkeyes averaged 5.5 yards per carry, up from the 2.9 they collectively averaged a week earlier in a loss to Northwestern.
“The offensive line made a difference,’’ Sargent said. “Those guys did a good job creating the holes that gave us the yards we were able to get.’’
Center Keegan Render welcomed Sargent’s effort, part of a 203-yard rushing performance by the Hawkeyes.
“He did a great job and it also means a lot for us to see any of our backs run like that,’’ Render said. “It’s a sign that people are doing their job and that its working the way it supposed to work.’’
Target practice: After being involved in just nine snaps in the second half a week earlier against Northwestern, Noah Fant saw plenty of playing time Saturday.
He was on the field for the Iowa offense’s first two dozen snaps of the game and ended up leading the Hawkeyes with three receptions for 54 yards including a nine-yard touchdown reception that accounted for Iowa’s only score of the first quarter.
“It felt good to get back into the end zone again,’’ said Fant, who scored for the first time since against Indiana on Oct. 13. “We felt like the way their coverages were, there might be some opportunities.’’
Pick party: Iowa and Illinois entered Saturday’s game tied for second in the Big Ten with 14 interceptions apiece.
The Hawkeyes left Memorial Stadium by added three to their collection of picks, with Amani Hooker and Michael Ojemudia picking off AJ Bush passes and Kristian Welch grabbing one thrown by M.J. Rivers.
“We felt like this was a game where we might have a chance to get some takeaways,’’ said Hooker, whose 39-yard return in the third quarter set up an Iowa touchdown.
Illinois recorded its 15th interception of the year when DelShawn Phillips recorded his team-leading fourth pick on Nate Stanley’s first pass attempt of the game.
To the house: Iowa’s Kyle Groeneweg saw it coming.
When he returned a punt 61 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter, he became the first Hawkeye to return a punt for a score since Riley McCarron ran one back 55 yards in a game at Illinois on Nov. 19, 2016.
“That’s what I’m always working toward and now that it’s happened, it feels pretty good,’’ Groeneweg said. “The guys did a good job of setting me up, setting the edge and giving me the lane I needed to take it all the way.’’
The return was the first score of the season by the Hawkeyes’ kick and punt return units.
Milestone win: Saturday’s win was the 150th at Iowa for Ferentz, making him the fifth coach in Big Ten history to reach that plateau.
“I just wish it would have come sooner,’’ Ferentz said, referencing the three-game losing streak the Hawkeyes ended Saturday. “It’s not something that I was thinking about this morning, or last night or during the game. It’s one of those things. I feel fortunate to have had the players, assistant coaches and staff over the last 20 years who have helped us accomplish a lot of good things.’’
The only other coaches in conference history to win 150 games are Ohio State’s Woody Hayes (202), Chicago’s Amos Alonzo Stagg (199), Michigan’s Bo Schembechler (194) and Penn State’s Joe Paterno (162).
Early exits: Offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs and tight end Nate Wieting left Saturday’s game with injuries.
“It sounds like they are both OK, but we’ll know more (Sunday),’’ Ferentz said.
Postseason play: Representatives from the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl caught their first glimpse of the Hawkeyes this season on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Scouts from the Citrus, Outback and Holiday bowls have watched Iowa in previous weeks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.