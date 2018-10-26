IOWA CITY — Keegan Render quietly goes about his business in the heart of the Iowa offensive line, just the way he likes it.
The Hawkeyes’ senior center is setting a tone with detailed preparation and consistent performance that mirrors the growth of the players around him on an offensive line that is at the forefront of Iowa’s offensive growth this season.
“I feel like we’re all in it together and the progress we’re making, it’s a result of the work that everybody is putting into it,’’ Render said. “It’s not just me. It can’t be. It’s about all of us and that’s what it is going to take for us to reach our potential.’’
As the 18th-rated Hawkeyes prepare for Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. game at 17th-ranked Penn State, Iowa continues to make strides in that direction.
One step a time, the Hawkeye offense has progressed in part because of the cohesion that Render has helped develop among Iowa’s front five.
“When we go into a meeting early in the week, Keegan is breaking down every detail about an opponent almost before we have a chance to get in our chairs,’’ senior guard Ross Reynolds said. “He sees big-picture things and understands them in a way that is helping our entire line.’’
That was among the reasons head coach Kirk Ferentz supported the idea of moving Render from a guard position to center this season after James Daniels chose to forego his final year of eligibility and took his game to the NFL.
“The first question going into last spring was who is going to stabilize things in the middle,’’ Ferentz said. “We ask our center to do an awful lot up there, mentally, making calls, communication. Keegan seemed to be the best candidate.’’
Render had filled in for Daniels on a couple of previous occasions and his collegiate resume included starts at guard.
The 6-foot-4, 307-pound native of Indianola has competed in every game Iowa has played since the opening game of the 2015 season.
Surrounded by two senior guards in Reynolds and Dalton Ferguson, players who entered the season with one career start between them, and sophomore tackles Alaric Jackson and Tristan Wirfs, Render has provided the leadership Ferentz anticipated.
“The rest of the guys in the group are pretty young. He’s our most experienced guy, most confident,’’ Ferentz said. “He’s the hub of the group, literally and figuratively. He’s doing a really nice job up there with those guys.’’
Ferguson said Render worked to bring things together long before the Hawkeyes found themselves preparing for Penn State’s defensive front.
“He did a lot to bring everybody together,’’ Ferguson said. “We’ve hung around a lot since the end of last season, getting to know each other better. Dinner, movies, just hanging out, Keegan was the guy who put it all together.’’
Developing that bond off the field has helped develop one on the field as well.
“We’re seeing things come together the way we hoped they would. Keegan has helped me with everything I do,’’ said Cole Banwart, a sophomore who is Iowa’s back-up at both center and right guard.
“He’s played the positions. He knows what it takes and he’s helping make all of us better. We’re playing the way good offensive lines do, working together and in synch. We’re seeing results.’’
Iowa’s ground game is growing, improving from 106 yards at Minnesota to 159 at Indiana to a season-high 224 last week at Maryland to help push the Hawkeyes’ record to 6-1.
The group has worked to provide maximum protection for quarterback Nate Stanley, who has been sacked a Big Ten-low six times this season. Only eight offensive lines in the country have allowed fewer sacks.
They have also helped Iowa take a significant step forward in converting on third down. The Hawkeyes moved the chains on just 34 percent of their third-down plays in 2017, but currently rank second in the Big Ten just one-tenth of a percent behind league leader Ohio State with a 49.1-percent success rate on 108 opportunities.
“We’re doing a lot of good things, but when you look at the tapes, there are always things to work on,’’ Render said. “There’s always another challenge in front of us.’’
This week, that’s a Penn State defense that ranks 10th in the Big Ten at 165.1 rushing yards allowed per game, but also leads the Big Ten with 25 sacks and 59 tackles for a loss during the Nittany Lions’ 5-2 start.
“Penn State’s defense starts up front,’’ Ferentz said. “They’ve got a lot of guys that are challenging to block. It’s going to be a test. I like the way we’re moving right now.’’
At the heart of it all, Render figures he’s just doing his job.
“I’ve always tried to be a good teammate and I’ve always figured when you play the line, the whole is only as good as the sum of its parts,’’ Render said. “I want for those guys what I want for myself, for everybody to be their best and help us win games. We’re all in it together.’’
