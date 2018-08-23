IOWA CITY — A little more than a week before Iowa plays its first football game, defensive coordinator Phil Parker said coaches continue to work to put the strongest collection of linebackers together.
“We’re trying to figure it out, put the right pieces in the right places,’’ Parker said following the Hawkeyes’ Tuesday morning practice.
One thing is certain.
Amani Jones will start at middle linebacker, moving into the spot filled for the past three-plus seasons by Josey Jewell after separating himself on a daily basis from a group of other players competing for that role.
Parker said Nick Niemann will likely start, as well, but just which linebacker position he lines up at has not been determined.
The sophomore, the younger brother of Ben Niemann, spent much of the spring working at the outside linebacker spot his brother played last season for the Hawkeyes, but he has also spent considerable time this fall at the WIL, the other inside position in Iowa’s defensive alignment.
Niemann’s versatility and the development of other personnel during fall camp is giving coaches some options.
“(Nick) has the ability to play inside or outside. It all depends how Barrington Wade comes along and if we feel comfortable with that,’’ Parker said. “We’re excited about it.’’
If coaches ultimately decide to keep Niemann on the outside at the LEO position, they will choose between junior Kristian Welch or redshirt freshman Djimon Colbert inside.
If Niemann moves to the WIL position, then the outside position would be filled by Wade, a sophomore.
Colbert’s progress is giving coaches a chance to study some options during the final days of the camp phase of practices before Iowa turns its attention to game-week preparation and the 2:30 p.m. season-opener on Sept. 1 against Northern Illinois at Kinnick Stadium.
“I’m impressed with how he moves and how he attacks the ball,’’ Parker said. “From last year to this year and from spring to the fall camp, he’s done a great job. He’s starting to understand the defense and he has more awareness of what’s going on around him.’’
WHO’S NO. 2? Nate Stanley has a stronghold on Iowa’s starting quarterback position, but the battle for the second spot on the depth chart continues.
Redshirt freshman Peyton Mansell and true freshman Spencer Petras are competing for a role that offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz said is becoming clearer.
“We’re going to let it play out a little bit longer and kind of figure out where we are moving into next week,’’ he said. “Obviously, it’s important.’’
CATCHING ON: Iowa is also looking to solidify depth at receiver.
Ferentz said Max Cooper has used a strong fall camp to move into a top five that includes Nick Easley, Brandon Smith, Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Kyle Groeneweg while the search for a sixth player to add to that rotation continues.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.