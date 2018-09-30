IOWA CITY – A.J. Epenesa continues to deliver whenever he is on the field for the Iowa defense.
The sophomore defensive end is splitting time with senior Parker Hesse but leads Iowa with four sacks, four quarterback hurries and two forced fumbles in addition to 13 tackles.
His work impresses defensive coordinator Phil Parker, who believes the best way for that to continue as the Hawkeyes move deeper into their schedule is for Epenesa to continue in his current role.
“If we played him more, would he be as productive? That’s the thing you’ve really got to watch,’’ Parker said. “I think the way we’ve been handling the situation, it’s worked out the first four weeks, is that 25, 26 reps a game has put in him a spot to play to his potential and make some big plays.’’
Parker said he expects Epenesa’s role to grow with time, but at a measured pace.
“He’s starting to play the run the way he should, so we’re pleased with that. He’s making progress,’’ Parker said.
Hesse, Anthony Nelson and Chauncey Golston have been delivering, as well, as they rotate through the end positions.
Iowa is making the same thing work at tackle, where starters Matt Nelson and Sam Brincks have rotated with Cedrick Lattimore and Brady Reiff.
The idea behind rotating the eight players at the front four spots has been to keep fresh legs and fresh minds on the field.
The results show in the statistics.
Iowa leads the Big Ten and ranks sixth nationally in scoring defense at 13 points per game. The Hawkeyes are also second in the Big Ten in allowing 84 rushing yards and 260.5 total yards per game, numbers that rank sixth and fifth nationally.
“The d-line has become a strong point of our defense,’’ Parker said. “We have enough guys up front that we can rotate and keep guys fresh and productive.’’
Epenesa said following last week’s game with Wisconsin he likes the way coaches have blended players in and out on the defense.
“It’s giving us all a chance to compete at a high level and that’s the most important thing,’’ Epenesa said. “We have plenty of talent and we’re all getting a chance to put that to work. We have work to do, we have to get better and we know that but everybody is contributing. It’s a healthy environment.’’
Parker said coaches have mixed and matched assignments within the rotation, sometimes sending an entirely new group of four onto the field for a series and sometimes mixing and matching within a series based on down and distance.
“Were they out there for an eight-play series or was that a three-play series? The rotation, it changes a bit inside a game, and you’ve got to make sure you keep track of how many reps guys are getting,’’ Parker said.
