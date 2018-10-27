UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. -- Iowa’s football team saw more than enough Saturday of Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley.
For the third straight year, his arm and legs proved to be too much for the Hawkeyes to handle.
In a defense-dominated game at Beaver Stadium, Iowa held the Nittany Lions’ senior to his lowest offensive output in any of his three starts against the Hawkeyes, but it wasn’t enough.
McSorley, who piled up 645 yards of offense the past two years in games against Iowa, totaled just 230 in the Nittany Lions’ 30-24 win Saturday but his fingerprints were all over Penn State’s win.
He pulled his team within a 12-7 score late in the first quarter, hitting Pat Freiermuth with an 18-yard touchdown pass.
Then four snaps into the Nittany Lions’ first possession of the third quarter, he put Penn State ahead to stay.
McSorley broke through the teeth of the Iowa defense on a third-and-two play for a 51-yard touchdown that moved Penn State ahead for good at 24-17.
“He’s a tough guy to deal with,’’ Iowa defensive end Anthony Nelson said. “He’s good with his legs, good with his arm and he seems to have a knack for making the right decision at the right time. When he gets going, he’s a tough player to stop.’’
McSorley left the game early in the second quarter with what appeared to be a knee injury.
His back-up, Tommy Stevens, worked the next two drives and tied the game at 14-14 on a three-yard carry midway through the second quarter, but McSorley returned to finish off the comeback.
“We’ve been watching him for three years now and he’s a tough guy who leads that team,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “He made some big plays against us, again.’’
That frustrated the Hawkeyes.
“We felt like we did a decent job at times of containing him, not letting him get going but at the end of the day he made a difference,’’ linebacker Parker Hesse said. “He showed us again why he’s one of the better quarterbacks in the league.’’
McSorley was motivated.
Penn State had lost its last two home games, beaten by Ohio State and Michigan State, and despite a slow start that was matched by Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley -- he completed 5 of 11 first-half passes while Stanley went 6 of 17 -- McSorley delivered.
“That’s what good quarteracks do,’’ Iowa safety Amani Hooker said. “He stepped up and led them when they needed it. We didn’t make anything easy for him, but he found a way to make it happen for them.’’
