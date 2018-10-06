IOWA CITY -- Iowa hopes to hit the gas and go in its first road test of the season today.
Following a string of sluggish performances coming off of bye weeks in recent years and slow starts in the first half of early-season games this year, the Hawkeye football team has had a recent focus on improved starts.
The results have been modest – Iowa has totaled seven points in the first quarter of games during its 3-1 start – but sustained drives in the opening quarter against Northern Iowa and Wisconsin provide the Hawkeyes with something to build on in today’s 2:30 p.m. game at Minnesota.
“The first couple of weeks, we came out slow,’’ receiver Nick Easley said. “But the last two weeks, we got off to a better start, a faster start. We need to continue to do that moving forward. If we come out and get a couple of drives going initially, it gets everybody’s confidence up.’’
Iowa’s defense has done its part – limiting opponents to three total points in the first quarter of the Hawkeyes’ first four games.
The improved offensive execution early in the last two games continues to be near the top of Iowa’s priority list as it prepares to play four of its next five games away from Kinnick Stadium.
“You want to come out strong, put some things together early,’’ center Keegan Render said. “We’ve been able to establish some things early in the last couple of games and it does make a difference. The sooner the offense can get into a rhythm, the better.’’
The Hawkeyes continue to strive for balance.
Iowa is averaging 393 yards per game, but ranks 10th in the Big Ten with its rushing average of 167.3 yards per game on the ground.
Sophomore Ivory Kelly-Martin sees room for quick growth against a Minnesota defense which surrendered 315 yards on the ground in its most recent game, a 42-13 loss at Maryland two weeks ago.
“One of our biggest goals every single game is establishing the running game as early as we can,’’ Kelly-Martin said. “We need to get it going and then everything seems to flow.’’
When that happens, Easley said the pieces seem to fit together.
“When we can keep defenses guessing a little bit, it only helps,’’ he said. “The big thing is just coming out ready to execute and making some plays early. I think we’re getting better at that and we need to keep doing that, starting fast, moving the chains and doing what good offenses do.’’
The battle for Floyd of Rosedale – the 98.3-pound bronze pig that has been the prize for the winner of the Iowa-Minnesota game since they played for the real hog in 1935 – marks Iowa’s first trip away from Kinnick Stadium this season.
“It seems like we’ve been stuck in Iowa City for the last eight weeks,’’ strong safety Amani Hooker said. “It’s different on the road and we need to be ready for that.’’
Iowa lists eight sophomores or freshmen as probable starters for today’s game and many more Hawkeyes will see their first extensive action against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium today.
“You have to take a different approach into games on the road,’’ free safety Jake Gervase said. “When we’re at Kinnick, there’s an energy there that we can feed off of. When we’re on the road, it’s a different deal. There aren’t usually a lot of fans there for us, so you have to find other ways to get going.’’
Playing for a trophy that coach Kirk Ferentz labeled “the best trophy in college football’’ helps as does knowing that Minnesota has been ready to face its border rival in recent seasons.
The last three games between the teams, all won by the Hawkeyes, have been decided by seven points or less in a series which last saw the Golden Gophers (3-1) win by a 51-14 score at TCF Bank Stadium in 2014.
That game was a struggle from the start for the Hawkeyes, a situation Iowa continues to look to avoid.
“It’s all about coming out ready to start fast on both sides of the ball, to get after it on defense and to be ready to move the ball on offense,’’ Gervase said. “We’ve talked a lot lately about starting fast and when you’re on the road, that can be big. If you can take the crowd out of the game early, that can really help you.’’
