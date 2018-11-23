IOWA CITY – When Jake Gervase makes one final pregame trip down the ramp that leads to the playing field at Kinnick Stadium today, he plans to keep looking straight ahead.
Over time, that approach has served Iowa’s starting free safety well.
From walking onto the Hawkeye program following an all-state career at Davenport Assumption to earning an opportunity on special teams, Gervase continued to push on.
From methodically climbing the depth chart, first earning time in a reserve role to earning a scholarship and ultimately a spot in the starting lineup, the vision remained constant.
Keep working. Keep competing. Keep the dream alive.
Gervase grew as a person, and a competitor, learning tough lessons through good days and bad.
It all led him to a leadership role on the Iowa team, selected as a game captain for the eighth time this season for today’s 11 a.m. regular-season finale against Nebraska.
Gervase will take the field against the Cornhuskers leading the Hawkeyes with 73 tackles, 20 more than any other player on the roster.
He’s intercepted three passes this season, broken up three more and forced a fumble, all leading him to today and the one final time he walk that ramp in an Iowa football uniform.
“It will be a bittersweet day,’’ Gervase said earlier this week. “I’ve had a chance to do what I always dreamt about doing, playing football at Iowa and making a difference on team. I’ve experienced so much that has shaped me as a person and all of a sudden, in the blink of an eye, it’s over.’’
Gervase doesn’t want today to be an emotional day – there’s a game to be played after all – but he suspects it will be for each of the 14 seniors who will make one final trek down the ramp and onto the turf.
He’ll meet his parents, Steve and Sheila, at midfield and exchange congratulatory hugs with them and coach Kirk Ferentz before creating one final memory at Kinnick Stadium.
“I can remember the seniors when I got here telling us freshmen to savor every minute because it will fly by,’’ Gervase said. “Showing up here as a wide-eyed freshman with his arm in a sling, I didn’t buy it. I get it now. There will be some emotion, but I’ve got to get myself ready to play a game.’’
That hasn’t been an issue for Gervase, who arrived at Iowa prepared to work and ready to grow.
His story is not unique to the Hawkeye football program, which has a rich history of developing walk-ons and lightly-recruited players into successful starters.
Ferentz compares the path traveled by Gervase to the one which led Sean Considine and Brett Greenwood to also reach starting roles at free safety.
“He had done a really good job as a special teams guy and when he got his opportunity a year ago to play safety, he played it really well, made some mistakes as most of the guys do at the front end, but then as it gets going, he just really started playing,’’ Ferentz said.
“The guys who have really been successful around here learn from what they didn’t do well and transitioned into knowing how to do things. All of the guys I’m thinking about, they have become good captains and leaders and Jake fits that. He is so highly respected by everybody because he works so hard, totally committed, and he’s had a great career.’’
It wasn’t easy.
He didn’t expect it to be.
“Walk-ons aren’t treated any differently here than any other player, but it was every bit the challenge I anticipated it would be and I was ready to take on,’’ Gervase said. “Early on, it was an uphill battle. There were some highs and some lows, some days when you wondered if it was ever going to work out.’’
The support of family and friends helped maneuver through some the bigger challenges.
But those tough days, they tested Gervase and ultimately, they galvanized him to see it through.
“I think they hardened me a bit, made me more determined to work harder, do what I could to become a better player and better teammate,’’ Gervase said.
“We have two games left, Nebraska and the bowl, so I don’t want to reflect too much yet. I’m sure I’ll think back on it after the bowl and I know I’ll appreciate what’s taken place but right now, I’ve got Nebraska on my mind and finishing things up at Kinnick the right way.’’
That all leads to today and that one final trek down the path leading to one final memory at Kinnick Stadium for Gervase and his teammates.
“Running onto that field, Kinnick is a special place and I’ll be forever grateful for the opportunity I’ve had to play here and have the kinds of experiences that I’ve been able to enjoy,’’ Gervase said. “I want that last game to be special. I want it to be the best.’’
