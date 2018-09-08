IOWA CITY -- Sitting in the cooling tubs at the Iowa football performance facility earlier this week after a practice, the talk centered on today’s game.
That’s the norm, football players talking about an upcoming football game as they wind down following an early-morning practice.
But Iowa center Keegan Render found himself talking with defensive end Parker Hesse about something that wasn’t the norm.
They were talking about the unique opportunity the Hawkeyes have in front of them when instate rivals Iowa and Iowa State renew acquaintances in a 4 p.m. game at Kinnick Stadium.
Render and Hesse were talking about how they have an opportunity today to finish off an unbeaten record against the Cyclones in their four seasons of eligibility.
“We’re 3-0 now and to finish up 4-0 against them, that would be pretty special,’’ Render said. “For our seniors, that is something that would mean a lot and be pretty unique.’’
No Iowa senior class has been able to make that claim in more than two decades in a series which has seen Iowa and ISU split their last 20 games evenly, each getting 10 chances to hoist whatever version of the Cy-Hawk Trophy was at stake at that particular moment.
Two wins at Jack Trice Stadium and 42-3 rout of the Cyclones in ISU coach Matt Campbell’s introduction to the series at Kinnick Stadium two years ago have positioned Iowa’s seniors for the opportunity to make a little history of their own today.
“It won’t be easy. We understand that. It never is against those guys,’’ Hesse said.
It took overtime for the Hawkeyes to earn their third straight win over the Cyclones a year ago, winning a 44-41 decision in overtime when Ihmir Smith-Marsette caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from Nate Stanley.
Three years ago, C.J. Beathard rallied the Hawkeyes in the second half to earn a 31-17 win at Jack Trice Stadium that sent Iowa on its way to a 12-0 regular season.
The last time the Hawkeyes had a chance to win four straight against the Cyclones was in 2011, but Iowa State persevered, using a 4-yard carry by James White in triple overtime to win by a 44-41 score.
ISU won five straight times against Iowa from 1998-2002, a string of success that followed 15 consecutive Hawkeye wins in the series and that leaves Iowa’s 1997 senior class as the last group to beat Iowa State in each of its final four years of eligibility.
“I don’t think we ever took it for granted, but Hayden (Fry) always had us ready to play the Cyclones,’’ said Tim Dwight, who teamed with Tavian Banks in helping the Hawkeyes rout ISU 63-20 that year. “It was a trophy game and that mattered a lot, whether it was Floyd or the Cy-Hawk, those were games that were significant to us.’’
Today’s game falls into the same category.
Iowa seniors will be looking to accomplish something unique, something that would separate their class from other Hawkeye senior classes.
Iowa State players are working to give Campbell his first win in the series.
At the end of the day, one team will get a chance to celebrate with the Cy-Hawk Trophy and get a chance to enjoy bragging rights for at least another year.
“Trophy games are kind of the epitome of playing football,’’ Hesse said. “You train year round. You practice all week for that one moment after the game and getting the chance to say, ‘We did it.’ All that time, all of those days and weeks, they add up to that moment.’’
As symbolic as the collection of wood and metal might be, it does matter.
“Running across the field and getting a chance to celebrate with a trophy, something you’ve earned because of what you’ve invested it making it happen, it’s a pretty special moment,’’ senior safety Jake Gervase said.
The way Gervase sees it, earning that opportunity begins with performance.
“We have a job to do. We know the atmosphere will be great, that the fans will bring plenty of energy, but we have to be at our best, because we know they will be,’’ Gervase said. “We have to play our game and we’ll earn whatever we get with how well we do that.’’
And to be able to accomplish something like that in four straight years against an instate rival?
“That would be a pretty cool feeling,’’ Render said. “It would mean a lot to all of our seniors. It would be a signature moment for our class. We’ll have to earn it, though. We understand that.’’
