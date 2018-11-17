IOWA CITY – Family is at the forefront of everything A.J. Epenesa does.
Saturday with around 150 members of his extended family looking on, the Iowa defensive end delivered again and again for his Hawkeye football family during its 63-0 beatdown of Illinois.
During a span of a little over two minutes in the second quarter, Epenesa demonstrated the abilities that made him a five-start recruit during a heralded prep career at Edwardsville High School in southwestern Illinois.
Epenesa stripped the ball out of the hands of Fighting Illini running back Ra’Von Bonner, scooped up the fumbled ball and returned it 19 yards for a touchdown.
Two snaps later, he dropped Illinois quarterback AJ Bush for a five-yard loss, a play that led to the punt attempt that Epenesa swatted down, leading Nick Niemann to a return which set the Iowa offense up on the Illini 11-yard line.
One play later, T.J. Hockenson found himself on the receiving end of the second of Nate Stanley’s three touchdown passes and Illinois found itself in a 28-0 mess.
“I’m just out there trying to do my job,’’ Epenesa said. “If I see an opportunity and there is a play that I have a chance to make, I’ll do what I can to make it.’’
Epenesa was among the Fighting Illini’s worst nightmares.
He finished with a career-high eight tackles, including 3.5 tackles for a loss and 1.5 sacks. In addition to forcing and recovering the fumble he scored on and his punt block, Epenesa broke up one pass and forced a quarterback hurry on another.
“We played well as a defense and I was trying to do my part,’’ Epenesa said. “I just come out to work and try to get better every day. My whole goal is to try to improve on one thing every single day and the idea is to carry that over to games.’’
Coach Kirk Ferentz appreciates the way Epenesa has embraced that approach and the way he carries himself.
“He’s a pretty humble competitor,’’ Ferentz said. “What we’re seeing is him working hard every day in practice to grow and get better and that is carrying over to the game field.’’
Epenesa said circumstances led to the day he had Saturday. He said the fumble strip and scoop is something all Hawkeye defenders work on daily, hoping to create the type of havoc it did.
“All I saw was the ball, everybody was moving fast and I just swiped at it,’’ Epenesa said.
He knew the punt block was a possibility this week in part because of how Illinois’ punt team was set up and Iowa put in a block plan in practice last week that paid off.
Mostly, he was glad to have the opportunity to make it all work in front of plenty of family members.
“I’m a family-oriented person and to have my brothers and sister here along with a lot of people from Edwardsville, it means a lot to have them come here and show their support,’’ Epenesa said. “They’re a big part of me.’’
Saturday, Epenesa was a big part of Iowa’s success.
“He just keeps getting better,’’ Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.