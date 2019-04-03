IOWA CITY — A.J. Epenesa and Chauncey Golston have demonstrated game-changing, big-play potential while sharing the field at defensive end spots for Iowa.
Now, they’re working to get the detail work down as a new generation of leaders move into starting roles on the Hawkeye defensive line.
As Iowa works to replace its entire starting front four during spring practices, Epenesa and Golston are embracing the challenge of growing their games.
“It’s a totally different situation now and I think we’re realizing every day that it is our time to step up,’’ Epenesa said Tuesday.
The Hawkeyes rotated eight players on the defensive front frequently while building a 9-4 record last season, providing significant game experience.
Epenesa led the Big Ten with 10.5 sacks last season as a sophomore, counting 16.5 tackles for a loss among his 37.5 tackles. He also was second in the conference with four forced fumbles and returned one fumble for a touchdown.
Golston split time between end and tackle a year ago, recording nine tackles for a loss. The junior also recovered three of the four fumbles caused by Epenesa and intercepted a pass that set up the Hawkeyes’ final touchdown in their Outback Bowl win over Mississippi State.
“We’ve got a pretty good vibe going, me and A.J., and we want to keep that going,’’ Golston said. “We want to bring some energy to the defensive line and make some things happen.’’
To be in a position to accomplish that, both see a need to improve their attention to detail.
They’re realizing together that three-year starter Parker Hesse is no longer there to call out signals.
Both used a situation that took place during Iowa’s Tuesday morning practice session as an example.
The defensive line got stuck on a run call, something Hesse provided.
“If the offensive line was sliding, he’d call it down to us and we’d adjust,’’ Epenesa said. “This morning, it was like ‘Wait, I’ve never made that call before.’ It was just something Parker always did. Now, that’s on me.’
“That’s part of the challenge and I think I’m ready for it. It’s something all four defensive linemen are adjusting to, taking on greater leadership responsibilities.’
The group is working with a new coach in Kelvin Bell, promoted from an assistant line coach to fill the sizeable shoes left behind by retiring 19-year Hawkeye assistant Reese Morgan.
Bell, a former Hawkeye lineman who has spent the past six seasons on the Iowa staff, said expectations for Iowa defensive linemen won’t change.
“We’ve had all-American players, all-Big Ten players. I know those guys. I know those guys personally and it’s a tremendous responsibility I’ve been given when you look at the faces on the wall in the back of that room,’’ Bell said.
“There’s a standard to uphold and it started here long before Reese was the D-line coach, well before I got here. There’s a tremendous responsibility and yes, I do feel it. It’s important to me.’’
ON THE EDGE: Amani Jones started at middle linebacker in Iowa’s season opener a year ago, but the senior has spent the Hawkeyes’ last four practices lining up as what Bell calls an edge defender.
The position differs from a defensive end and would give Iowa a bit of a 3-4 look. Just how it is used and how often it is used remains undetermined, but Jones has the type of explosive energy coaches want in the role.
“He knows reps are earned and Amani is doing everything we have asked him to do,’’ Bell said.
YOUTH CAMP: Senior members of the Iowa team and coach Kirk Ferentz will hold a youth camp on Saturday, May 4 at Johnston Middle School in Johnston.
The camp is free and open to boys and girls currently in grades one through eight.
Preregistration is required and begins online Thursday at 8 a.m. at hawkeyefbcamp.com.
