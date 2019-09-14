IOWA CITY -- Expect the unexpected.
That’s the norm whenever Iowa and Iowa State renew acquaintances on the football field, a rivalry born 125 years ago when the Cyclones visited Iowa City and took home a 16-8 victory in a game played on the east bank of the Iowa River on Oct. 1, 1894.
The Hawkeyes have gone on to win 44 of the 65 games the teams have played since and currently own a four-game win streak against ISU heading into today’s 3 p.m. Cy-Hawk match-up at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Along the way, a series of Cy-Hawk heroes have left their imprint on the instate rivalry.
In 1979, two years after the teams met for the first time in 43 years, Dennis Mosley ran for 229 yards to help give the Hawkeyes give Hayden Fry his first coaching win at Iowa. That team avenged a 31-0 loss to the Cyclones the previous year to win 30-14.
Before Iowa went on an unbeaten run through the Big Ten in 2002, Seneca Wallace orchestrated a second-half comeback that handed Iowa the only blemish on an 11-1 regular season record. The Cyclones trailed 24-7 that day before Wallace led coach Dan McCarney’s team to a 36-31 victory.
Bret Culbertson kicked five field goals, including the game winner, to let ISU celebrate at 15-13 win over Iowa in 2007, two years before Tyler Sash intercepted three passes to help the Iowa defense dictate the outcome of a 35-3 game played 10 years ago this week.
“In a big game, you never know who is going to come up big but with the attention to detail you put into it every day, it can make all the difference in the world,’’ Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley said.
Hawkeye receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette realized that two years ago, scoring on a five-yard pass play in overtime to help Iowa earn a 44-41 overtime victory in its most recent visit to Jack Trice Stadium.
Then a freshman, Smith-Marsette caught four passes for 36 yards in the game which saw Stanley throw for a career-high 333 yards including a 46-yard touchdown pass to Akrum Wadley with 1 minute, 9 seconds left in regular to erase a 38-31 deficit.
“I had some big moments in that game. I had a good run after a catch and caught a ball on an out route to win the game,’’ Smith-Marsette said.
Taking the field that day, Smith-Marsette had no idea he would end up as a Cy-Hawk hero.
“I was just getting my feet wet, figuring stuff as a new guy around here,’’ Smith-Marsette said. “I was working hard in practice, I know that, just trying to find a way to help.’’
The consistency of his work in practice led to the opportunity Smith-Marsette was presented with during the game, one of the reasons unsung heroes have had a way of rising to the occasion whenever Iowa and Iowa State and met.
“We always try to go 1-0 every week, but really that comes down to winning on the practice field during the week,’’ Iowa running back Toren Young said. “A great week of practice, that usually carries over on Saturday. It gives you a chance.’’
Nico Ragaini is looking for chance this week.
The redshirt freshman experienced his first Cy-Hawk game a year ago and now finds himself in the rotation as a receiver, catching four passes for 66 yards during the Hawkeyes’ 2-0 start.
He’s also the starting punt returner for Iowa, gaining an average of 6.8 yards on the four attempts he has had so far this season.
In those roles, Ragaini approaches this week like many of his teammates, looking for an opportunity to make a difference in the first trophy game of the season for the Hawkeyes.
“Every week, there are a couple of plays that can change a game,’’ Ragaini said. “So, if you can make one of those plays, make a play on special teams, that can definitely help out. In a big rivalry game like this, it can make a big difference.’’
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz will take as many difference makers as he can find as the 19th-ranked Hawkeyes prepare for their first road test of the season against a veteran Iowa State team.
“Any time you get into a game like this, any big game, all those old adages prove to be true,’’ Ferentz said. “Certainly, special teams are going to be a big, big part of the ballgame. … We need everybody to be at their best.’’
Because, as Smith-Marsette puts it, you never know what might happen.
“You just have to be ready when the moment comes,’’ he said.
CY-HAWK SUPERLATIVES
Top individual performances in the Iowa-Iowa State football series:
Rushing yards: Darren Davis, Iowa State, 244, 1998
Passing yards: Todd Bandhauer, Iowa State, 375, 1997
Receiving yards: Tim Dwight, Iowa, 187, 1997
Rushing touchdowns: Tavian Banks, Iowa, 4, 1997
Touchdown passes: Nate Stanley, Iowa, 5, 2017
Field goals: Bret Culbertson, Iowa State, 5, 2007
Longest field goal: Rob Houghtlin, Iowa, 55, 1987
Tackles: Mark Carlson, Iowa State, 20, 1980; Brad Quast, Iowa, 20, 1988
Interceptions: Iowa, Tyler Sash, Iowa, 3, 2009
