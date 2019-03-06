IOWA CITY — Reese Morgan always understood there is more to being a football player than how tall you stand or how much you weigh.
The Iowa assistant coach who made a career uncovering uniquely-talented players in out-of-the-way places is calling it a career, announcing his retirement on Wednesday.
Morgan had a knack for unearthing prospects in places where many programs wouldn’t bother to look for players and on more than one occasion, he saw things in the competitive make-up of under-recruited players that led him to convince Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz to take a chance on a prospect.
“Whenever Reese went to bat for a recruit, you listen,’’ Ferentz said. “His track record speaks for itself.’’
Morgan recruited Chad Greenway in Mount Vernon, S.D., found Drew Ott in Giltner, Neb., Karl Klug in Caledonia, Minn., Riley Reiff in Parkston, S.D., and convinced Ferentz that in-state recruits Josey Jewell from Decorah and Parker Hesse from Waukon could thrive as Big Ten football players.
A successful Iowa high school coach at Benton Community and Iowa City West before Ferentz hired him as an assistant coach 19 years ago, Morgan worked as a recruiting coordinator and coached tight ends as well as the offensive and defensive line during his tenure at Iowa.
“Coach Ferentz took a chance on me and I have nothing but appreciation and gratitude for the opportunity to be part of this wonderful Hawkeye program. It’s been an amazing experience,’’ Morgan said.
That feeling is mutual.
“Coach Morgan has the ability to get the most out of us, knows exactly what buttons to push and when,’’ Iowa defensive tackle Matt Nelson said in December. “There’s a reason everything he touches around here seems to turn to gold.’’
Hesse described Morgan as a player’s coach.
“He has expectations, like any good coach does, but Coach Morgan is terrific at teaching the game and getting you to understand how everything fits together,’’ Hesse said. “He gives you everything he has and truly cares about his players. In exchange, we go to battle for him every single day.’’
Ferentz convinced Morgan to become Iowa’s recruiting coordinator and tight ends assistant in 2000 after Morgan had spent eight seasons as the head coach at Iowa City West, compiling a 67-20 record and leading the Trojans to Iowa Class 4A state championships in 1995, 1998 and 1999.
“Best decision I ever made, convincing Reese to come down the street from West High to work here,’’ Ferentz said.
The 68-year old Morgan said he has no concrete plans for how he will spend his retirement, saying he has no real hobbies.
The Lorain, Ohio, native does plan to spend more time with his wife of more than 40 years, Jo, the couple’s two daughters, Jessica and Caitlin as well as granddaughters Morgan and Hayden and grandsons Cade and Jace.
“They have been so supportive over the years allowing me to enjoy the sport that I love,’’ Morgan said. “I can never thank them enough. Now it is time for me to give back to them.’’
