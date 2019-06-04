IOWA CITY — Isaiah Bruce caught the attention of Iowa football coaches during a camp last summer in Iowa City.
Because he did, that allowed Hawkeye assistant coach Seth Wallace to catch a glimpse of Iowa’s latest verbal commitment, Gennings Dunker, as he walked the hallways at Lena-Winslow High School.
“I don’t think Gennings would be in the position he’s in now if Isaiah wasn’t in the position he’s in. One thing led to another,’’ said Ric Arand, the coach of the football program at the 236-student high school in northwest Illinois football for the past 22 seasons.
“I think there has been a lot of luck involved. Schools the size of Iowa or the other bigger programs don’t typically seek us out.’’
Instead, first Bruce and then Dunker have shown Iowa coaches that they are worthy of being offered a scholarship by a Big Ten program. Bruce, a 6-foot-2, 245 pound defensive lineman, became part of Iowa’s 2020 recruiting class when he verbally committed on Nov. 1.
The 6-5, 260-pound Dunker, an offensive lineman, became the first player to commit to the Hawkeyes’ 2021 recruiting class on Sunday after participating in a camp in Iowa City.
“They’re two totally different kids, but I see what Iowa’s coaches see in them,’’ Arand said. “Isaiah is not as tall as Gennings, but is arguably the best athlete in our area right now. He has an explosive first step. Gennings is a tall, big-bodied kid who is just starting to grow into his frame from an athletic standpoint.’’
You have free articles remaining.
Bruce was a dominant player as a tight end on a Lena-Winslow team that won the 2017 Illinois Class 1A state title, the most recent of the three state championships the Panthers have won in the last nine seasons.
“Isaiah was a huge part of that team, explosive and fast, and he went to the camp at Iowa just because he wanted to become a better player, something he did on his own,’’ Arand said. After participating in the portion of the camp designed for skill players, Bruce was asked if he had any interest in working out with defensive linemen.
He did that at a camp a couple of weeks later and ultimately was offered a scholarship.
That led Wallace to Lena-Winslow, where in addition to visiting with Bruce he spotted Dunker in the hallway.
“He asked me who that big kid was and what size shoes he wore. I told him 17, 18 depending on the shoe, and suddenly Coach Wallace wanted to know more about Gennings,’’ Arand said.
A visit from offensive line coach Tim Polasek followed as did an invitation to participate in Iowa’s junior day in February. He returned to campus for a camp Sunday and committed shortly after Coach Kirk Ferentz offered him a scholarship at the end of the day.
Dunker didn’t hesitate. He grew up an Iowa fan, born in Des Moines. His father, Mike, grew up in Wilton and his mother, Michelle, is a Muscatine native.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.