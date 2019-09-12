ESPN'S College GameDay is paying a visit to Ames Saturday where Iowa visits Iowa State at 3 p.m. in their annual Cy-Hawk matchup at Jack Trice Stadium. Here's a brief look at GameDay activities:
- What: ESPN College GameDay featuring host Rece Davis and analysts Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, David Pollack, Maria Taylor, Tom Rinaldi, Gene Wojciechowski and Chris "The Bear" Fallica.
- Where: Reiman Plaza south of Jack Trice Stadium in Ames
- When: Saturday, 8-11 a.m.
- The pit: Roughly 500-700 fans will be allowed in the pit location behind the stage. ESPN staff will manage entry, administering security measures and approving any signs. No food or drink of any kind is allowed. The pit opens at 5:30 a.m. Fans will not be allowed to camp out on the grounds in advance of entry into the show's footprint. No one will be allowed to que until 330 a.m. Saturday. There will also be plenty of room around the pit for fans to enjoy the show without having access to the pit.
- Admission: Free
- Arrival: The GameDay bus is expected to arrive in Ames around 1 p.m. Thursday. Fans are encouraged to welcome the bus to Ames. Festivities include giveaways and special appearances by Cy and the ISU spirit squad.
- Other events: ESPN's College Football Live telecast is at 2 p.m. Friday on the grass near the show's set or on the demo field. Corn hole games and sponsor events take place from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
