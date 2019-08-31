The NFL would love the main focus of 2019 to be on the celebrations of its 100th season.
Sorry.
While the history of the league is a widespread and fun topic, what happened last January in the NFC championship game has guaranteed the spotlight will be shining on officiating and replays.
After an egregious missed penalty (or two) that basically kept the Saints from making the Super Bowl and helped the Rams get there instead, there was little chance attention could be diverted from the guys with the whistles and their impact on games. Commissioner Roger Goodell, the league’s powerful competition committee and a vast majority of the owners recognized this — and did something about it.
Coaches can now challenge pass interference calls and non-calls as part of the replay review system. Just as with other in-game instances, the replay booth will initiate any reviews in the final two minutes of both halves and for an entire overtime.
As former NFL defensive back Adam Archuleta, now a CBS game analyst, notes: “They have opened a huge can of worms.”
Sure, the Browns’ upgrades — some people envision Cleveland (yes, Cleveland) as a Super Bowl contender — provide a ripe subject. So do the eight head coaching changes, including Bruce Arians returning to the sideline one year after retiring.
There are the aged quarterbacks, from 42-year-old Tom Brady to 40-year-old Drew Brees to late-thirtysomethings Ben Roethlisberger, Eli Manning and Philip Rivers. And the fledging QBs such as Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Lamar Jackson and Kyler Murray.
Don’t forget those big stars in new places: Le’Veon Bell, Odell Beckham Jr., Earl Thomas and Antonio Brown.
And let’s ignore Brown’s helmet complaints and frost-bitten digits.But we all know what will hog the limelight.
INTERFERING WITH REPLAY: Gene Steratore spent 13 years as an NFL referee and also was a college basketball official. Now with CBS as an officiating analyst, he knew some sort of change in the review system would emerge from the Rams-Saints debacle.
“Understand first that they were making the call in real time,” Steratore says. “That will remain the standard and base on which calls will be made on all plays. Then we get to replays, which are in slow motion of course, and you are getting a different look (than an official might get in real time).
“Then there is the determination of what is significant contact. Did it impede someone from making a play? Was it incidental? Some of that is adding subjectivity to the process.”
The addition of pass interference will change the strategies for using challenges. An early false spotting of the ball, for example, might not see a red flag thrown because a coach realizes a late DPI or OPI call or non-call would be far more impactful. Indeed, there might be fewer overall disruptions by challenges as coaches save them for second-half needs that maybe never arrive.
“Coaches are going to get burned on this, challenge plays that will not be overturned because of judgments, and they will be minus a timeout or a challenge later in the game,” says Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy. “I think it is going to be a mess.”
LANGER PASSES AWAY: Pro Football Hall of Fame center Jim Langer, who was literally in the middle of the Miami Dolphins’ 1972 perfect season, has died at the age of 71.
Langer died Thursday at a Coon Rapids, Minn., hospital near his home of a sudden heart-related problem, said his wife, Linda.
Langer was a first-year starter and played every offensive down for the NFL’s only unbeaten, untied team that went 17-0. The following year he helped the Dolphins repeat as Super Bowl champions, and began a stretch of six consecutive Pro Bowl seasons for Miami while playing in 128 games in a row.
CLOWNEY TO SEAHAWKS? The Seattle Seahawks are on the verge of acquiring standout pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney from the Houston Texans, two people with knowledge of the deal said Saturday. Such a move would bolster one of Seattle’s biggest needs heading into the season.
Clowney held out from training camp with the Texans. The outside linebacker was unhappy about Houston using the franchise tag on him and no progress on a long-term contract. The Seahawks would have Clowney, 26, for the upcoming season at a cost of about $16 million. But Seattle has the salary cap space and a huge need on its defensive line.BILLS CUT MCCOY: Turns out the Buffalo Bills didn’t agree with running back LeSean McCoy’s assertion that he was still “The Guy” in their backfield.
General manager Brandon Beane cited the emergence of rookie Devin Singletary and McCoy accepting a diminished role as key factors in the team’s surprising decision to cut the 31-year-old player in establishing its 53-player roster Saturday
HAIRY SITUATION: New Denver coach Vic Fangio snipped the annual summer ritual of Broncos veterans giving rookies hideous haircuts .
“I just don’t think it’s right. I just don’t believe in hazing,” the Broncos’ first-year coach explained. “There are traditions that stay put. Guys are getting up in front of the team and doing a little skit every night. Maybe a rookie’s carrying somebody’s pads off the field and so on, or bringing in the doughnuts or the breakfast, but nothing physical.”
That decree was met by relief from rookies who wouldn’t have to endure haphazard hairstyles — or else shave off their own eyebrows like running back Philip Lindsay chose to do last summer.
“I’ve seen pictures and stuff. I wasn’t really going to fight it,” first-round pick Noah Fant said. “It’s nice that we don’t have to do them. But we still have to do all the rookie shows and stuff like that. So, there’s still a lot of rookie stuff that you have to do, but not to that extent.”
