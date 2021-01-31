Ike Boettger's breakthrough season ends in the AFC title game

CEDAR FALLS – Upon his annual offseason return to Cedar Falls last week, Ike Boettger took a break from unpacking and spoke about the blessings he’s received over the past year.
Ike and his wife, Katie, welcomed their first child, Clay, into the world last March during a period of uncertainty as COVID-19 began to spread across the nation forcing mass shutdowns. A challenging year ended up becoming fulfilling for Boettger.
The former Cedar Falls and University of Iowa football standout made the first starts of his NFL career, competing for a Buffalo Bills franchise that experienced its most successful season in decades. Boettger was on the field for every offensive snap as a guard during the Bills’ run that ended in last Sunday’s AFC title game.
For the first time since an Achilles injury abruptly ended his senior season at the University of Iowa, Boettger feels healthy, confident and determined to achieve more.
“This is really the first offseason in my career that I’ve had healthy,” Boettger said. “I’m looking to really take another step and just keep climbing and getting better and better. Being healthy is the biggest thing in the entire business.
“I was just talking to my dad, this offseason I have to force myself to take a break to chill out because I just want to get right back after it. I can’t grind all 12 months of the year. I’ve got to give the body some rest.”
During his downtime, Boettger has been cherishing moments spent with family. Katie Boettger, a Cedar Falls native who graduated high school one year prior to Ike, is expecting the couple’s second child in July.
“It’s completely changed my life, just slowed things down, obviously makes things a lot crazier for a little bit,” the 26-year-old Boettger said, addressing fatherhood. “I have a great wife, Katie, who is such a great mom to Clay.
“She’s so helpful during the season. I can focus on football, and she’s taking care of him and keeping our house in order so when I come home we can all hang out and get family time. It’s been a huge blessing having her as a wife, and obviously Clay as a little man is just so much fun to watch.”
Road to the NFL
Once a quarterback and then a tight end at Cedar Falls High School, Boettger underwent a massive body transformation to become a lineman at the University of Iowa. He entered his senior season primed to take another step toward becoming one of the school’s numerous NFL Draft picks.
Boettger started at right tackle in his senior season debut and played every snap against a Wyoming team quarterbacked by future Bills teammate Josh Allen. Adversity struck the following game when he injured his Achilles in the second half against Iowa State.
“It was pretty tough mentally,” Boettger said. “Your senior year is supposed to be the most fun. I had a great group of guys, was really excited for the season.”
Following season-ending surgery, Boettger’s football future was in limbo.
“Achilles is probably the worst injury you could have,” Boettger noted. “ACLs, guys come back from those all the time, but Achilles are questionable whether you can make it back or not.
“I prayed about it and asked the Lord, ‘Do I do this? Do I move on from football? What’s the plan?’ I just felt like you’ve got to push through it and see what happens. I think I would have regretted it a lot if I just gave up. I’d just give it everything I’ve got and if it doesn’t work out then it is what it is.”
Boettger was able to rehab and take part in Iowa’s pro day. Buffalo signed him as an undrafted free agent.
Following rookie camp in Buffalo, Boettger endured a whirlwind 10 days. He was released by the Bills with plans to be signed to their practice squad, but Kansas City instead claimed Boettger to its 53-man roster. After 10 days, the Chiefs decided they were going to try and release Boettger with the intention to bring him back onto their practice squad. That’s when the Bills reclaimed the Cedar Falls native onto their 53-man roster where he’s resided for the past three seasons.
It took time for Boettger to make his mark. He was inactive until the last four games of his rookie season and saw limited action in just two games last season.
Opportunity knocks
Last fall, injuries opened the door toward playing time. The left guard made his first start against the New York Jets in Week 7, started again in Week 10 against the Arizona Cardinals and then two weeks later broke out with an excellent game on Monday Night Football against San Francisco. Boettger secured Pro Football Focus’ highest lineman grade during the Bills’ victory, blocking for Allen who passed for 375 yards and four touchdowns as Buffalo put up 34 points.
Boettger kept his starting spot for the remainder of the season and Buffalo finished this year with an 8-2 record during his regular and postseason starts. This marked the first season Boettger has felt confident in his body’s ability to hold up since his Achilles injury.
“The first two years I could go out there and play. I could put decent stuff on film, but I was not playing even close to my capabilities,” Boettger said. “Just mentally I didn’t have the confidence in my leg and physically it just wasn’t there yet. I did a lot of work on it last offseason and learned a lot stuff about my body.”
In an interview with Syracuse.com, Buffalo center Mitch Morse praised Boettger’s communication skills, noting his feedback helps with calls on the line. Bills head coach Sean McDermott told Syracuse.com that Boettger is one of the best-liked guys on the team because of his unselfish qualities.
“It’s a great combination of really selfless guys that just want to win,” Boettger said, addressing the dynamic within the Bills’ line. “When you think of offensive line, you think that’s pretty generic, but it’s not always that way. I think everybody bought into that and bought into what we were doing as a team.
“Everybody was really themselves. True personalities were shown from guys all the time, so you always knew what you were going to get. I think that just created the trust in the room and on the team that we needed to have a successful year.”
Looking ahead
Boettger enters the upcoming season as a restricted free agent following the completion of a three-year undrafted contract that has an optional fourth year with Buffalo. There’s no substitute for the on-field experience he received this past season.
“I think that was the biggest thing, was just getting that experience,” Boettger said. “Thinking about it now, I have a whole different mindset during the offseason because I know what it takes to take my game to the next level and help the team however I can.”
No matter where his career takes him, Boettger takes pride in calling Cedar Falls home.
“I just love being a part of the community in Cedar Falls,” Boettger said. “It’s a place that I always get excited to come back home to and everybody is so nice.”