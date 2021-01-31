Ike Boettger's breakthrough season ends in the AFC title game

It took time for Boettger to make his mark. He was inactive until the last four games of his rookie season and saw limited action in just two games last season.

Opportunity knocks

Last fall, injuries opened the door toward playing time. The left guard made his first start against the New York Jets in Week 7, started again in Week 10 against the Arizona Cardinals and then two weeks later broke out with an excellent game on Monday Night Football against San Francisco. Boettger secured Pro Football Focus’ highest lineman grade during the Bills’ victory, blocking for Allen who passed for 375 yards and four touchdowns as Buffalo put up 34 points.

Boettger kept his starting spot for the remainder of the season and Buffalo finished this year with an 8-2 record during his regular and postseason starts. This marked the first season Boettger has felt confident in his body’s ability to hold up since his Achilles injury.

“The first two years I could go out there and play. I could put decent stuff on film, but I was not playing even close to my capabilities,” Boettger said. “Just mentally I didn’t have the confidence in my leg and physically it just wasn’t there yet. I did a lot of work on it last offseason and learned a lot stuff about my body.”